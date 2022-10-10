Prince Harry Admits His & Meghan Markle's Chaotic Household Brings About 'All Sort Of Problems'

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they're facing the ups and downs that come with a life of normalcy. While on a video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gave some rare but relatable insight into his California household.

Since 13-year-old honoree Isabelle Delaney showed off her assistance dog during the chat, the father-of-two shared some details about his own pooches.