Prince Harry Admits His & Meghan Markle's Chaotic Household Brings About 'All Sort Of Problems'
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they're facing the ups and downs that come with a life of normalcy. While on a video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gave some rare but relatable insight into his California household.
Since 13-year-old honoree Isabelle Delaney showed off her assistance dog during the chat, the father-of-two shared some details about his own pooches.
"We all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we've got another rescue beagle called Mia," he noted. "Between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 percent, when they're behaving."
Mia is the pair's most recent addition, having adopted the 7-year-old from a rescue organization over the summer. Shannon Keith, one of the shelter's employees, raved about interacting with the parents-of-two, noting the former actress was keen on finding an "older" dog.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!" Keith gushed at the time. "We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused."
A love for canines runs deep within the royal family: in addition to Kate Middleton and Prince William welcoming a furry friend, Queen Elizabeth II was known for always walking around with her corgis.
In fact, two of her pups, Sandy and Muick, were r her when she passed on September 8.
The dogs are now being looked after by her son Prince Andrew, and after her funeral, William assured the public that the animals were settling in nicely to their new surroundings. "I saw them the other day. They’re being looked after fine," he said. "They’re two very friendly corgis. They’ve got a good home, they’re being looked after very well."
