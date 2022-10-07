PDA Alert! Prince Harry Shows Wife Meghan Markle Major Love During Jack Johnson Concert
Love was in the air at Jack Johnson's recent concert. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen letting loose on Wednesday night, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue in California that was packed, as they grooved to the soft rock music.
Standing in a special section cordoned off from the crowd with 10 other concertgoers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced along to the music while enjoying their date night. Harry stood with his arm wrapped around his wife's waist as they swayed to the music together. Aside from packing on the PDA, they were reportedly seen chatting up the small group of people in their section.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple reportedly rolled up to the venue separately, with the actress arriving at around 8 p.m. while her husband pulled up about an hour later.
KATE MIDDLETON DELIBERATELY AGREED TO STAY BEHIND IN WINDSOR TO ENSURE MEGHAN MARKLE DIDN’T GO TO QUEEN’S DEATHBED
The pair's date night comes on the heels of their visit to the U.K. to attend all of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral events after she passed last month at age 96, having served 70 years on the throne. Given the tough couple of weeks for Harry and Meghan, their night on the town was a much-needed relief.
Not only was Harry mourning his grandmother, but his return to his homeland meant a reunion with his estranged family following his and Meghan's decision to step away from their senior royal duties in 2020.
Things have been tense between the family members ever since his shocking decision, with many having hoped that Her Majesty's funeral would serve as a step in repairing fractured relationships, especially between Harry and his brother, Prince William.
The brothers put on a united front during the 11 days of mourning, with William even inviting Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate Middleton for a honorable stroll outside Windsor Castle days after the queen died.
Though the public sighting of the siblings was a step in the right direction, "It was awkward," spilled a source. "Both couples found it hard. They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."
In an attempt to bring the family back together, King Charles III is considering welcoming his youngest and daughter-in-law back into their good graces.
TOUGH AS NAILS! KING CHARLES III GAVE MEGHAN MARKLE A UNIQUE NICKNAME IN HONOR OF HER 'RESILIENCE'
“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."