PDA Alert! Prince Harry Shows Wife Meghan Markle Major Love During Jack Johnson Concert

Love was in the air at Jack Johnson's recent concert. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen letting loose on Wednesday night, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue in California that was packed, as they grooved to the soft rock music.

Standing in a special section cordoned off from the crowd with 10 other concertgoers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced along to the music while enjoying their date night. Harry stood with his arm wrapped around his wife's waist as they swayed to the music together. Aside from packing on the PDA, they were reportedly seen chatting up the small group of people in their section.