'Where Are Your Balls?': Megyn Kelly Mocks Zach Bryan for His 'Dumb' Apology to Taylor Swift Over Kanye West Comparison

Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why Zach Bryan felt the need to apologize to Taylor Swift after he said Kanye West was a better artist.

During the Thursday, September 27, episode of her SiriusXM podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the controversial journalist accused Bryan of not being manly enough while seemingly putting the blame on Swifties (the pop star's fanbase) for causing a social media storm of backlash over the country crooner's comments.