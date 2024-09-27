'Where Are Your Balls?': Megyn Kelly Mocks Zach Bryan for His 'Dumb' Apology to Taylor Swift Over Kanye West Comparison
Megyn Kelly doesn't understand why Zach Bryan felt the need to apologize to Taylor Swift after he said Kanye West was a better artist.
During the Thursday, September 27, episode of her SiriusXM podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the controversial journalist accused Bryan of not being manly enough while seemingly putting the blame on Swifties (the pop star's fanbase) for causing a social media storm of backlash over the country crooner's comments.
"Oh my God, I’m sorry, Zach Bryan, where are your balls? Mankind would like to know," Kelly mocked of Bryan, as she reviewed the tweet he "drunkenly" posted on Tuesday, September 17, which stated, "Eagles > Chiefs" and "Kanye > Taylor," before adding, "who's with me."
Bryan's message came across as a direct shot toward Swift — whose feud with West dates back to 2009 — and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. The A-list couple's romance has previously angered football fans for apparently taking attention away from the game.
"This was very dumb, Zach," Kelly said sarcastically during her talk show. "The nerve. That sexist pig."
"Zach, the internet is not with you because you apparently are not allowed to make negative comments about Taylor Swift," she trolled. "Well, guess what, internet? We do it here all the time!"
Kelly read parts of a lengthy response Bryan issued via social media on Thursday, September 19, before declaring she had "secondhand embarrassment" for the "Revival" singer after he "issued a profuse apology on his Instagram page."
"Bryan poured his heart out, apparently hoping to stop the Swift mob from their hideous attacks," the media personality continued. "Oh, my God, I miss the real men. I’m sorry, Zach, but I miss real men."
"Bring back our men!" she reiterated.
During her podcast show, Kelly related the situation to politics while continuing to throw punches at Swift by accusing her of only endorsing Kamala Harris because the "Cruel Summer" singer "loves to trans the children."
The journalist also explained her theory that society is "not allowed" to like West's music more than Swift's because of his support of Donald Trump and previous antisemitic comments about Hitler and the Holocaust.
"That’s the lesson Zach. Don’t drink and tweet, sure, but here’s another: If you are thinking of daring to say that you prefer someone else’s — especially some who has endorsed Trump — music well, you can’t say that," she snubbed. "Oh wait, this is America."