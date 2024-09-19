or
Zach Bryan Apologizes for 'Drunkenly' Shading Taylor Swift With Kanye West Diss: 'I Respect Her So Much'

Photo of Zach Bryan and picture of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan is backtracking after shading Taylor Swift.

Sept. 19 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Zach Bryan doesn't want any "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.

The "Something in the Orange" singer, 28, took to Instagram with an apology for the 14-time Grammy winner, 34, after causing controversy with a shady tweet about Kanye West, 47, and the Philadelphia Eagles being better than Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

zach bryan apologizes taylor swift kanye west shade tweet drunk
Source: @zachlanebryan/X

The country singer deactivated his X account after dissing Taylor Swift by saying the pop star's most infamous enemy Kanye West is better than her.

"For the record guys, I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night," Bryan wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 19, alongside a Spotify link to Swift's hit song "Fortnight," which features Post Malone. "I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically."

The "Pink Skies" hitmaker continued: "I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!"

zach bryan apologizes taylor swift kanye west shade tweet drunk
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan snubbed both Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bryan went on to admit he's "been going through a hard time in my own life," as he acknowledged, "I think I was projecting a little" while sharing Swift's song "The Albatross" with his 4.7 million Instagram followers.

"To be completely honest, it just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor," the "Oklahoma Smokeshow" crooner noted. "I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music. Okay, that’s the last of it! Love you guys and hope you guys understand."

Zach Bryan

zach bryan apologizes taylor swift kanye west shade tweet drunk
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan apologized for 'drunkenly' disrespecting the 14-time Grammy winner and her record-breaking music.

"Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!" Bryan quipped after deactivating his Twitter because of backlash he received due to his tweet.

"Not saving face here, but Taylor has been a force of nature for as long as we’ve all been growing up and I admire that. I’m gonna go listen to this record now. I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness toward anyone, ever, that’s why I’m saying all this. Everyone have the best day of all time, I love ya," he added, this time sharing Swift's song "Castles Crumbling," which features Paramore's Hayley Williams.

zach bryan apologizes taylor swift kanye west shade tweet drunk
Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan said this year has 'been an awful lot' on him 'in personal ways.'

In a final Instagram Story, Bryan wrapped up his rant, stating: "This year has been an awful lot on me in personal ways that no one knows and I’ve been trying to cope and balance too many things at once. So, I’m going to take a breather from tweeting stupid stuff, finish my tour, and ground myself somehow in the midst of all this."

The "I Remember Everything" singer, who is dating Barstool Sports' Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, 25, concluded: "I feel very, very blessed each day. Not taking it for granted and holding onto it has been so important to me. Okay, needed to get this off my chest, y’all are the best and I’ll see you at Bourbon and Beyond."

