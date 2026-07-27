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Megyn Kelly Rips Into 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins After Donald Trump's Scathing Speech About CNN Anchor: 'She's Never Nice to the President'

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Source: MEGA/@megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Donald Trump's WHCD speech.

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July 27 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly shared her two cents on Donald Trump's recent speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner about CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

During the dinner banquet held at Washington, D.C.'s Waldorf Astoria on July 24, the president, 80, bashed Collins, 34, for "never smiling" and for receiving the Excellence Under Deadline Pressure award at the event.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly took to her talk show to slam Kaitlan Collins.

The politician also compared the broadcaster to Mulvaney, 29, and slammed the influencer's 2023 Bud Light advertisement.

Kelly, 55, took to "The Megyn Kelly Show" on Monday, July 27, and flamed Collins for her apparent dislike of the POTUS.

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Donald Trump Knows Liberals 'Hate' Him

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Source: C-Span

Donald Trump bashed Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney in his speech on July 24,

"[Trump] knows they all hate him," Kelly said. "Kaitlan Collins is never nice to the president and she's always nasty."

"She's always making negative commentary about him," the journalist went on. "The president did what all presidents do. He got up there and he gave her a little jazz."

"But the press didn't like the way he did it. It's funny," Kelly added as she continued to defend Trump's actions. "It's clever because it puts the left in such a difficult position, and they have to say that's not complimentary. So they have to rip on a trans person — which they definitely don't want to do."

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

'Kaitlan Collins is never nice to the president and she's always nasty,' Megyn Kelly stated,

The political commentator then said on The Megyn Kelly Show that the liberals are still "unhappy" with Trump's speech.

Kelly also stated the businessman put left-leaning voters in a "very difficult position" because "it's insulting to compare [Collins] to Dylan Mulvaney."

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Megyn Kelly Also Blasted Dylan Mulvaney

"Why is it insulting? Because Dylan Mulvaney's a man. They just won't close that circle. But we all know why they find it insulting. Then they're also upset because he referred to certain people as 'fat.' It's kind of what Trump does," Kelly continued.

In his address, Trump also called Collins' award "fake" and claimed she didn't deserve the plaque before calling her "young" and "attractive."

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image of Kaitlan collins
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Kaitlan Collins' award 'fake.'

"She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile!’ You have a nice position, you’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," Trump scoffed.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” he ranted on. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

Mulvaney's beer partnership caused backlash among conservatives and right-wingers due to her being a member of the LGBTQ community. Bud Light's sales reportedly dropped, and the company was hit with a boycott at the time.

“Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap,” Trump said. “That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that."

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