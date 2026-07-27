Megyn Kelly Rips Into 'Nasty' Kaitlan Collins After Donald Trump's Scathing Speech About CNN Anchor: 'She's Never Nice to the President'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly took to her talk show to slam Kaitlan Collins.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Knows Liberals 'Hate' Him

Source: C-Span Donald Trump bashed Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney in his speech on July 24,

"[Trump] knows they all hate him," Kelly said. "Kaitlan Collins is never nice to the president and she's always nasty." "She's always making negative commentary about him," the journalist went on. "The president did what all presidents do. He got up there and he gave her a little jazz." "But the press didn't like the way he did it. It's funny," Kelly added as she continued to defend Trump's actions. "It's clever because it puts the left in such a difficult position, and they have to say that's not complimentary. So they have to rip on a trans person — which they definitely don't want to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube 'Kaitlan Collins is never nice to the president and she's always nasty,' Megyn Kelly stated,

The political commentator then said on The Megyn Kelly Show that the liberals are still "unhappy" with Trump's speech. Kelly also stated the businessman put left-leaning voters in a "very difficult position" because "it's insulting to compare [Collins] to Dylan Mulvaney."

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Also Blasted Dylan Mulvaney

"Why is it insulting? Because Dylan Mulvaney's a man. They just won't close that circle. But we all know why they find it insulting. Then they're also upset because he referred to certain people as 'fat.' It's kind of what Trump does," Kelly continued. In his address, Trump also called Collins' award "fake" and claimed she didn't deserve the plaque before calling her "young" and "attractive."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Kaitlan Collins' award 'fake.'