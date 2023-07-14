Megyn Kelly Warns Donald Trump's GOP Rivals He Will 'Stab You in the Heart' During Upcoming Debates

While Knowles claimed the ex-president has "absolutely nothing to be gained by showing up," Kelly shared she believes Trump has the skill to crush his opponents at the podium.

"I can see the other side too though, because it's almost like — give the people what they want. They love him, they adore him, his fans. He's great on the debate stage. I mean, I've sat out there on the opposite end of the guy, you know, 12 feet away watching him do his thing and wondered how will this play? How will this play?" she explained to Knowles.