'This Was a Mistake': Megyn Kelly 'Disgusted' by ABC's Moderators Fact-Checking Donald Trump During the Debate
Radio host Megyn Kelly went after the moderators of the recent presidential debate for fact checking former President Donald Trump throughout the Tuesday, September 10, event.
“I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News,” Kelly told her listeners in a post-debate monologue on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
“It was three against one on that debate stage this evening," she continued, directing her anger at moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “This was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate. The Republicans must learn from this mistake. The same way the Democrats never, never agree to do anything with moderators they don’t entirely trust. This should be the last time the Republicans ever do this."
Kelly claimed the two moderators tried to "sink" Trump during the debate.
The radio host alleged the news network used an “obvious tactic” to attack the former president throughout the televised event.
"'Do you have any regrets or thoughts on how terrible you were?’ Trump answers. ‘Vice President [Kamala] Harris, how bad is Trump?’ And then she’d answer. It happened over and over again. That was the format. ‘Mr. Trump, you’re a piece of s---.’ ‘Kamala Harris, isn’t he a s---? Thank you.’ It was incredible.”
Furious about how the night went, Kelly told her listeners, "Anything Trump said, fact check, fact check, fact check… and their fact checks were full of s---."
According to CNN's post-debate fact check, Trump made over 33 false claims throughout the live event, including his comments about migrants arriving in the U.S. from mental institutions and Haitian immigrants eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.
The City of Springfield and the local police said they have seen no evidence of the allegation, which appeared to originate from a Facebook post.
According to the same report, Harris only made one false claim surrounding her opponent's proposed tax policy.
During her show, Kelly vented her frustrations with ABC News and Dana Walden — the co-chair of the network's parent company Disney — who has ties to Harris.
“They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight,” the host claimed.
She ended her segment about the debate by predicting that the night will ultimately backfire on Harris and the Democrats.
“I actually think the American public is going to see through this," Kelly explained. "There’s probably going to be some empathy for Trump.”