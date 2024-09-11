or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoPolitics

'This Was a Mistake': Megyn Kelly 'Disgusted' by ABC's Moderators Fact-Checking Donald Trump During the Debate

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed the moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, tried to 'sink Donald Trump' during the debate.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Radio host Megyn Kelly went after the moderators of the recent presidential debate for fact checking former President Donald Trump throughout the Tuesday, September 10, event.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly disgusted abc moderators fact checking donald trump debate
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly said Republicans accepting the debate was a 'mistake.'

“I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News,” Kelly told her listeners in a post-debate monologue on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

“It was three against one on that debate stage this evening," she continued, directing her anger at moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “This was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate. The Republicans must learn from this mistake. The same way the Democrats never, never agree to do anything with moderators they don’t entirely trust. This should be the last time the Republicans ever do this."

Kelly claimed the two moderators tried to "sink" Trump during the debate.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly disgusted abc moderators fact checking donald trump debate
Source: ABC News/YouTube

The candidates faced off in Philadelphia for their first-ever debate on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

The radio host alleged the news network used an “obvious tactic” to attack the former president throughout the televised event.

"'Do you have any regrets or thoughts on how terrible you were?’ Trump answers. ‘Vice President [Kamala] Harris, how bad is Trump?’ And then she’d answer. It happened over and over again. That was the format. ‘Mr. Trump, you’re a piece of s---.’ ‘Kamala Harris, isn’t he a s---? Thank you.’ It was incredible.”

Furious about how the night went, Kelly told her listeners, "Anything Trump said, fact check, fact check, fact check… and their fact checks were full of s---."

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly disgusted abc moderators fact checking donald trump debate
Source: MEGA

Kelly was furious about Trump being 'fact checked' during the debate.

Article continues below advertisement

According to CNN's post-debate fact check, Trump made over 33 false claims throughout the live event, including his comments about migrants arriving in the U.S. from mental institutions and Haitian immigrants eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The City of Springfield and the local police said they have seen no evidence of the allegation, which appeared to originate from a Facebook post.

According to the same report, Harris only made one false claim surrounding her opponent's proposed tax policy.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly disgusted abc moderators fact checking donald trump debate
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump falsely claimed Haitian immigrants are eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.

During her show, Kelly vented her frustrations with ABC News and Dana Walden — the co-chair of the network's parent company Disney — who has ties to Harris.

“They did Dana Walden’s bidding tonight,” the host claimed.

She ended her segment about the debate by predicting that the night will ultimately backfire on Harris and the Democrats.

“I actually think the American public is going to see through this," Kelly explained. "There’s probably going to be some empathy for Trump.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.