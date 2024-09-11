'This Was a Mistake': Megyn Kelly 'Disgusted' by ABC's Moderators Fact-Checking Donald Trump During the Debate

“I’m disgusted. I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News,” Kelly told her listeners in a post-debate monologue on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

“It was three against one on that debate stage this evening," she continued, directing her anger at moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “This was a mistake to trust ABC News with this debate. The Republicans must learn from this mistake. The same way the Democrats never, never agree to do anything with moderators they don’t entirely trust. This should be the last time the Republicans ever do this."

Kelly claimed the two moderators tried to "sink" Trump during the debate.