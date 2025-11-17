or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Ripped Apart by John Oliver Over Her Jeffrey Epstein 'Pedophile Math'

Split photo of Megyn Kelly and John Oliver.
Source: MEGA; LastWeekTonight/YouTube

Megyn Kelly is facing major backlash after suggesting Jeffrey Epstein was not 'a pedophile.'

Profile Image

Nov. 17 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly continues to receive immense backlash after suggesting Jeffrey Epstein wasn't exactly a "pedophile" during an episode of her podcast last week.

John Oliver was the latest media personality to tear into Kelly after she made "perhaps the boldest attempt" yet at damage control for Donald Trump amid the shocking release of Epstein's emails.

During the season finale of HBO's Last Week Tonight on Sunday, November 16, the talk show's host played a clip from Kelly's SiriusXM show of her claims about whether Epstein was a pedophile by definition.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of John Oliver slammed Megyn Kelly for her comments about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: LastWeekTonight/YouTube

John Oliver slammed Megyn Kelly for her comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

Oliver said Kelly's assumption insinuated she knew "somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything" related to Epstein's trafficking scheme.

"Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s--t, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," the British-American funny man declared.

Oliver continued, "Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: LastWeekTonight/YouTube

John Oliver tore apart Megyn Kelly during the season finale of 'Last Week Tonight.'

Oliver continued, "Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Megyn Kelly claimed Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t a pedophile because, in her view, he didn’t target children under the age of 10.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t a pedophile because, in her view, he didn’t target children under the age of 10.

"And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your 'Yes, and'-ing friend here," the television host added, throwing shade at NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon — who was seen nodding along in the video while in apparent agreement with Kelly.

Oliver concluded his criticism of Kelly by noting, "Look, I am clearly no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers with my audience, but please do kill me if I ever start doing pedophile math."

Article continues below advertisement

John Oliver Trolls Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Emails

Image of Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Oliver poked fun at Trump for being deemed the worst person Epstein had ever known.

Oliver had been referencing a February 8, 2017, email to Harvard University's former president Larry Summers, in which Epstein admitted he thought Trump was "dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Claimed There's No One 'as Bad' as Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump's name was mentioned several times in thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's recently released emails.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's name was mentioned several times in thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's recently released emails.

Epstein additionally insisted Trump had "not one decent cell in his body" while claiming of all the people he knew, there were "none as bad as" the Republican politician.

"When even the guy running the Pervert Express to Crime Island thinks that you are a d---, that has got to sting," Oliver quipped. "I know that Trump seems to be immune to shame. But c'mon! At some point, he’s going to look at himself in the mirror, and even if briefly, think: 'None as bad as me?! Captain Freak of the Floating S-- Dungeon thinks I am the worst? F---, that is rough.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.