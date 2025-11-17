Megyn Kelly Ripped Apart by John Oliver Over Her Jeffrey Epstein 'Pedophile Math'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly continues to receive immense backlash after suggesting Jeffrey Epstein wasn't exactly a "pedophile" during an episode of her podcast last week. John Oliver was the latest media personality to tear into Kelly after she made "perhaps the boldest attempt" yet at damage control for Donald Trump amid the shocking release of Epstein's emails. During the season finale of HBO's Last Week Tonight on Sunday, November 16, the talk show's host played a clip from Kelly's SiriusXM show of her claims about whether Epstein was a pedophile by definition.

Source: LastWeekTonight/YouTube John Oliver slammed Megyn Kelly for her comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

Oliver said Kelly's assumption insinuated she knew "somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything" related to Epstein's trafficking scheme. "Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s--t, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," the British-American funny man declared. Oliver continued, "Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal."

Source: LastWeekTonight/YouTube John Oliver tore apart Megyn Kelly during the season finale of 'Last Week Tonight.'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t a pedophile because, in her view, he didn’t target children under the age of 10.

"And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your 'Yes, and'-ing friend here," the television host added, throwing shade at NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon — who was seen nodding along in the video while in apparent agreement with Kelly. Oliver concluded his criticism of Kelly by noting, "Look, I am clearly no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers with my audience, but please do kill me if I ever start doing pedophile math."

John Oliver Trolls Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Emails

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Oliver poked fun at Trump for being deemed the worst person Epstein had ever known. Oliver had been referencing a February 8, 2017, email to Harvard University's former president Larry Summers, in which Epstein admitted he thought Trump was "dangerous."

Jeffrey Epstein Claimed There's No One 'as Bad' as Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's name was mentioned several times in thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's recently released emails.