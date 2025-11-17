Megyn Kelly Ripped Apart by John Oliver Over Her Jeffrey Epstein 'Pedophile Math'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly continues to receive immense backlash after suggesting Jeffrey Epstein wasn't exactly a "pedophile" during an episode of her podcast last week.
John Oliver was the latest media personality to tear into Kelly after she made "perhaps the boldest attempt" yet at damage control for Donald Trump amid the shocking release of Epstein's emails.
During the season finale of HBO's Last Week Tonight on Sunday, November 16, the talk show's host played a clip from Kelly's SiriusXM show of her claims about whether Epstein was a pedophile by definition.
Oliver said Kelly's assumption insinuated she knew "somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything" related to Epstein's trafficking scheme.
"Yeah, that clip starts with I know someone who’s super in the middle of all the Epstein s--t, and it somehow gets sketchier from there," the British-American funny man declared.
Oliver continued, "Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn't into 8-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal."
"And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your 'Yes, and'-ing friend here," the television host added, throwing shade at NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon — who was seen nodding along in the video while in apparent agreement with Kelly.
Oliver concluded his criticism of Kelly by noting, "Look, I am clearly no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers with my audience, but please do kill me if I ever start doing pedophile math."
John Oliver Trolls Donald Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Emails
Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Oliver poked fun at Trump for being deemed the worst person Epstein had ever known.
Oliver had been referencing a February 8, 2017, email to Harvard University's former president Larry Summers, in which Epstein admitted he thought Trump was "dangerous."
Jeffrey Epstein Claimed There's No One 'as Bad' as Donald Trump
Epstein additionally insisted Trump had "not one decent cell in his body" while claiming of all the people he knew, there were "none as bad as" the Republican politician.
"When even the guy running the Pervert Express to Crime Island thinks that you are a d---, that has got to sting," Oliver quipped. "I know that Trump seems to be immune to shame. But c'mon! At some point, he’s going to look at himself in the mirror, and even if briefly, think: 'None as bad as me?! Captain Freak of the Floating S-- Dungeon thinks I am the worst? F---, that is rough.'"