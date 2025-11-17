Christina Ricci Lashes Out at Megyn Kelly for Claiming Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't a 'Pedophile': 'This Woman Is a Danger to Children'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET
Christina Ricci blasted Megyn Kelly after the former news anchor suggested Jeffrey Epstein was not a “pedophile” in an episode of her podcast.
The Wednesday star jumped on Instagram to call her out, resharing a @betches_news post that read, “There’s definitely a difference between a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not 'whether or not sleeping with them makes you a pedophile.'"
Ricci followed up with a slide showing screenshots from Kelly’s interview and wrote, “This woman is a danger to children.”
As OK! previously reported, Kelly is facing major backlash for her comments about the convicted s-- offender on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything," Kelly said.
She continued, "This person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person's view, was not a pedophile."
Her guest, Batya Ungar-Sargon, didn’t challenge the remark.
Kelly pressed on and insisted Epstein preferred “barely legal” teens.
"He liked 15-year-old girls. I'm just giving you facts that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds," she said.
The podcast host added, "But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby."
Ricci wasn’t alone in her outrage. Many people pointed out that numerous Epstein victims were minors under Florida’s legal age of consent, which is 18.
Political consultant Ally Sammarco was quick to fire back online.
"This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15 year olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever," she wrote on social media.
Activist Shannon Watts also weighed in.
"Megyn Kelly trying to convince her listeners that s-- trafficking girls is less offensive if they've gone through puberty,” she posted on X.
Watts added in a follow-up, "Kelly is using her platform and power to portray Epstein and Trump as h---- men, as opposed to sexual predators or pedophiles."
Epstein, who died in 2019, was a convicted s-- offender. The Department of Justice charged him with s-- trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking of minors.
“The indictment unsealed today alleges that, between 2002 through 2005, EPSTEIN sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in s-- acts with him in exchange for money,” the DOJ said at the time.
The department also noted that he used associates to recruit victims and abused minors in several locations, including New York and Palm Beach.