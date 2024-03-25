Megyn Kelly Says Royal Family Must Now Be 'Extremely Explicit and Honest' About Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle After Weeks of Drama
Megyn Kelly is weighing in on Kate Middleton's cancer announcement and the drama leading up to it.
On the Monday, March 25, episode of her eponymous show, the journalist listed the pros and cons to the way the monarchy handled the situation, noting that going forward, they need to be more responsive.
"In Catherine's case, it would have been extra shocking ... because we also had [King Charles'] diagnosis, but also she's only 42 years old. And they needed to be extra careful around this announcement — even more so than the Queen [Elizabeth II] and Prince Philip and now King Charles – because she's got three little ones," stated Kelly, who has three kids herself.
"Any mother could understand letting your young children know that you've got a potentially fatal disease… is a very sensitive discussion, and you'd want to handle that in exactly the right way," the star continued. "Maybe they did delay telling the children, as they're claiming, until they could spend three weeks straight with them and the kids could see mom all day seeming fine, acting normal. I can absolutely understand that. So to me that does make sense."
However, the podcast host isn't letting the monarchy off the hook completely considering all of the drama and speculation that ensued over the past month.
"I will say, if they're still misleading in the description of how it all went down, it just undermines the whole thing even more because people, when they sense they're being misled, will hold on like a dog with a bone," Kelly said. "And in this case, prior to Kate's announcement, we were being misled… the people were right, that they were not being given the full straight story."
"So now more than ever, they need to be extremely explicit and honest," she explained. "They can say this is where we're drawing the lines, but there can be absolutely no misstep like the ones that we've seen."
Kate shared her shocking health update via a social media video on Friday, March 22.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the Princess of Wales revealed. "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate noted it had taken her and Prince William "time to explain" the situation to their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and "to reassure them I am going to be OK."
"As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery," the British beauty concluded her message. "At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."