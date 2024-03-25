Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Skip Royal Easter Service and Celebrate With Their Children at Sandringham
Kate Middleton was initially expected to return to royal duties after Easter, but since she announced she was diagnosed with cancer, the Princess of Wales will now celebrate the holiday privately.
According to an outlet, Kate, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will travel to Sandringham to enjoy the festivities from home, meaning they will skip the royal Easter service altogether.
In January, Kate had an abdominal surgery, and her team gave a timeline of when she'd return to her role.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
However, things quickly changed.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to social media after her photo editing scandal to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she said in the clip posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a rep for the pair shared that they were moved by the public's response to Kate's diagnosis.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said on Saturday, March 23.
“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” they added.
Entertainment Tonight reported on Kate and William's Easter plans.