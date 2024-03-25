The Monarchy 'Rests on Prince William's Shoulders' as King Charles and Kate Middleton Battle Cancer
Kate Middleton and King Charles are currently focused on their cancer treatments, and Prince William is juggling caring for his loved ones attending to his royal duties at the same time.
"The monarchy has been dealt with an unprecedented one-two punch, and now everything rests on Prince William’s shoulders," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"Having lost his mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age and in such a public way, it all seems so tragic and terribly unfair," the author continued. "But if anyone personifies the royal stiff upper lip approach, it’s Kate and William. They have to remain strong and upbeat for their children."
Due to Charles and Kate's condition, William has become the forward-facing leader of The Crown.
"I do not know how William can cope with fulfilling his duties and look after his family at the same time," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner shared.
"The prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to shut down the ongoing rumors being made about her health after her January operation.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate explained.
Before Kate revealed she was undergoing treatment, celebrities such as Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian joked about her whereabouts after she began to trend online for taking a leave of absence.
Aside from the A-listers' social media posts, Stephen Colbert came under fire after the comedian credited Kate's extended break to William having an alleged extramarital relationship with Rose Hanbury — but Hanbury's legal representatives shut down the assertion.
"I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family,” Colbert said on the March 12 episode of his late-night show. “Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”
"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley,” Colbert continued. “Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he ‘laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.’ Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating."
