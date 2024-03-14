Megyn Kelly Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg for Wanting People to 'STFU' About Kate Middleton: 'She's the Future Queen!'

"I can't think of somebody who's more famous than Kate Middleton. And how did she get so famous? She married Prince William," she continued. "Was that an accident? H--- no…So they did get married and she became one of the most famous, richest [people]…And this is the downside of it. There's interest in you."

"There's way more upside than there is downside to having people been interested in you. And unfortunately, that means if you have a major health crisis, people are going to want to know about it," she explained. "That was true for the Queen. And it's really true for a 42-year-old future queen who shouldn't be having one month stays in the hospital. And then three months reclusive periods thereafter, to the point where she has to release – which she did by the way, she got us paying attention to her – by releasing the photograph."