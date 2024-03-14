Megyn Kelly Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg for Wanting People to 'STFU' About Kate Middleton: 'She's the Future Queen!'
Megyn Kelly is standing her ground when it comes to her decision to speculate on the rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's disappearance from public and her viral Mother's Day picture.
On the Thursday, March 14, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist revealed she doesn't "feel bad" for talking about the Princess of Wales because she "might be the most famous woman in the world" at the moment.
"I can't think of somebody who's more famous than Kate Middleton. And how did she get so famous? She married Prince William," she continued. "Was that an accident? H--- no…So they did get married and she became one of the most famous, richest [people]…And this is the downside of it. There's interest in you."
"There's way more upside than there is downside to having people been interested in you. And unfortunately, that means if you have a major health crisis, people are going to want to know about it," she explained. "That was true for the Queen. And it's really true for a 42-year-old future queen who shouldn't be having one month stays in the hospital. And then three months reclusive periods thereafter, to the point where she has to release – which she did by the way, she got us paying attention to her – by releasing the photograph."
Kelly pointed out that Middleton could have made a personal statement clarifying that she's "gone underground" and is "still in recovery" after her medical procedure, but instead, she released a "fake" palace photo that only sparked more rumors and concern.
"It was a fake and a fraud to the point where the agencies all pulled it," she noted. "So I make no apologies for being interested in this because when people smell a lie, especially involving somebody that rich and powerful, they don't let go."
The podcast host also brought up The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg's recent remarks suggesting the mother-of-three should be able to do whatever she wants with her photos without it being a scandal.
"Whoopi Goldberg would like us all to just STFU," Kelly said. "She was one step away from accusing us of doxing Kate Middleton. Kate is famous because she's literally the Princess of Wales. She's the future queen. That's why we're interested in her."
"It was a position she sought and accepted, she puts herself out there on the balcony in the pictures along with her husband, they of course make the children public figures," she continued. "She could have remained a commoner like she was. It comes with the territory. I'm sorry."
"I know you want to keep whatever happened you private," she admitted. "That ship sailed when you joined this wacky family and now people are interested in you for better or for worse."