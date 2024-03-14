OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Slams Don Lemon for Not Being 'Grateful' to Ex-Boss Elon Musk for 'Resurrecting His Career'

megyn kelly slams don lemon ungrateful elon musk career pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 14 2024, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elon Musk announced he'd canceled his X partnership with Don Lemon on Wednesday, March 13, voicing his irritation with the former CNN host's interview style.

On the latest installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist criticized Lemon for his attitude throughout the sit-down with the Tesla CEO.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams don lemon ungrateful elon musk career
Source: mega

Don Lemon is no longer partnered with Elon Musk and X.

"Don Lemon got fired again already. He’s fired before he really got hired. It's very hard for him to keep a job, and we know why," Megyn Kelly quipped. "I will give it to Bill O'Reilly. I saw a clip with him this morning saying, 'don't interview your boss.' That is the lesson that came out of this hot mess of exchange between Don and Elon."

Kelly claimed the 58-year-old had "behaved like an a------ who was not grateful to Elon Musk for resurrecting his career," before adding, "It's very hard for Don Lemon to both be a good journalist and be a good employee."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams don lemon ungrateful elon musk career
Source: mega

Musk canceled the deal after Lemon interviewed him.

Article continues below advertisement

"The man's paying your salary so you do owe him a level of respect and discretion," she continued. "At the same time you want to show us in your first interview back how hard-hitting you are and those two goals are not aligned. So I don't blame Elon for being mad at the way he was treated."

Kelly argued Lemon should have shown some "gratitude" and asked him about how X, formerly known as Twitter, has been "thriving." She said that instead, he implied he was "dangerous" and "foments racism" and now "doesn't understand why Elon is like 'It's over!'"

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams don lemon ungrateful elon musk career
Source: mega

Lemon formerly worked for CNN.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement

"By the way, reportedly, he just got like a $25 million payoff from CNN for that firing," Kelly alleged. "Then Elon reportedly cut him a multimillion dollar deal which he f----- up before he even launched, and now he's claiming this violates free speech."

"You're not the victim. You're not a victim in any way," she continued. "He’s like 'poor me and my millions!'"

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly kate middleton
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly slammed Lemon for asking Musk hard-hitting questions.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Musk released a statement from the corporate account on X announcing the end of his partnership with Lemon earlier this week.

"The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities," the statement read.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show," the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.