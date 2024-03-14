Megyn Kelly Slams Don Lemon for Not Being 'Grateful' to Ex-Boss Elon Musk for 'Resurrecting His Career'
Elon Musk announced he'd canceled his X partnership with Don Lemon on Wednesday, March 13, voicing his irritation with the former CNN host's interview style.
On the latest installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist criticized Lemon for his attitude throughout the sit-down with the Tesla CEO.
"Don Lemon got fired again already. He’s fired before he really got hired. It's very hard for him to keep a job, and we know why," Megyn Kelly quipped. "I will give it to Bill O'Reilly. I saw a clip with him this morning saying, 'don't interview your boss.' That is the lesson that came out of this hot mess of exchange between Don and Elon."
Kelly claimed the 58-year-old had "behaved like an a------ who was not grateful to Elon Musk for resurrecting his career," before adding, "It's very hard for Don Lemon to both be a good journalist and be a good employee."
"The man's paying your salary so you do owe him a level of respect and discretion," she continued. "At the same time you want to show us in your first interview back how hard-hitting you are and those two goals are not aligned. So I don't blame Elon for being mad at the way he was treated."
Kelly argued Lemon should have shown some "gratitude" and asked him about how X, formerly known as Twitter, has been "thriving." She said that instead, he implied he was "dangerous" and "foments racism" and now "doesn't understand why Elon is like 'It's over!'"
"By the way, reportedly, he just got like a $25 million payoff from CNN for that firing," Kelly alleged. "Then Elon reportedly cut him a multimillion dollar deal which he f----- up before he even launched, and now he's claiming this violates free speech."
"You're not the victim. You're not a victim in any way," she continued. "He’s like 'poor me and my millions!'"
As OK! previously reported, Musk released a statement from the corporate account on X announcing the end of his partnership with Lemon earlier this week.
"The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities," the statement read.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show," the statement concluded.