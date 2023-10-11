Ryan Seacrest Says Chemistry With Former Co-Host Kelly Ripa Was 'Magical' and 'Electric' While Hosting Morning Show Together
Ryan Seacrest has nothing but praise for his time spent on Live with Kelly Ripa!
While the former dynamic duo sat down together for the blonde beauty's SiriusXM show Let's Talk Off Camera, the new Wheel of Fortune host could not help but gush over his chemistry with Ripa and how it impacted his job at the morning show.
"There's no other show that feels like Live with the family of people. There really isn't," Seacrest said of his former workplace before the Hope & Faith actress asked the American Idol judge if he missed it.
"I always say the hour we're on the air is the best," he admitted of working with Ripa. "It is so much fun. It's electric, it's magical. It's so spontaneous."
The two got along so well that it was hard for them not to talk to each other before hitting the cohost table. "I didn't believe... I had heard about the stories before I got there that, you know, you and whomever you were with, you don't speak beforehand," Seacrest said.
"You go out, and you just do it, and it comes together, and that's terrifying to think about if you've never done that before, and I was terrified about that because I had never done it before. On the radio, sure, but it's different when you're on television, and it's nine o'clock, and it's go time, and it's true," he continued.
"You and I, I think, had the most conversations of any co-hosts I've ever had backstage, as much as they tried to keep us separate," Ripa revealed. "I kept saying, 'Guess what? Ryan and I are friends. We have a relationship, and we can actually recreate this moment on camera, and it's fine.That's just the way it was always done.'"
The media mogul and the former soap opera star joined forces to host the talk show for six years before Seacrest announced his departure in February 2023. Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, stepped in to fill the vacant seat.
Now, Seacrest is about to step into the beloved role of Wheel of Fortune host once Pat Sajak retires, alongside the legendary Vanna White.
"First of all, I still can't believe I'm going to be able to take over for the legend that is Pat and work with Vanna," Seacrest told Ripa. "And work with Vanna White, like the two of us are going to walk out on that stage and say, 'Let's go.' Makes me so happy, too. She's such a part of our lives, isn't she? I mean, you think about Americana, and you think about comfort, and you think about these franchises. She's such a staple for all of us."