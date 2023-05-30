Whoopi Goldberg Bashes Ron DeSantis on 'The View' After He Vows to 'Destroy Woke Ideology'

On the Tuesday, May 30, episode of the talk show, Behar scoffed at the fact that the Florida governor graduated from the prestigious Yale University, then declaring of herself, "You know what, I’m woke and I’m proud of it. OK?"

Goldberg then chimed in to also call out DeSantis for his comments.

"Hey, Ron, you know, being asleep as you are, and have been for quite some time — see, many of us have been awake this whole time. We don’t have any choice," stated the mom-of-one. "We don’t have a choice as women to rest up and be asleep and see things — we don’t have time for that."