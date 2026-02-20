Megyn Kelly Questions Savannah and Annie Guthrie's Dynamic as Mom Nancy Remains Missing: 'There's a Level of Envy'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is raising eyebrows after publicly speculating about the family dynamic between Savannah Guthrie and her sister, Annie Guthrie, as the search for their mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. On a recent episode of her podcast, the media personality revisited an old Today show segment in which Savannah returned to her hometown of Tucson for a celebratory homecoming piece. Elsewhere in the segment, Annie was shown but did not speak on camera, something Megyn said stood out to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah and Annie Guthrie's dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

She speculated that while Annie may feel pride in her sister’s success, “it’s also possible she wasn’t,” suggesting “there’s a level of envy” that can exist in families where one sibling achieves national fame. “I guarantee you, she was doing the lion's share of all the work with Nancy and Savannah wasn't. Savannah may have been paying for some of those caregivers, but it's different when you're the one who is there,” Megyn said, theorizing that Annie may have carried more of the day-to-day responsibilities for their mother.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast host also pointed out that the feature confirmed Nancy still lived in Arizona and highlighted family-favorite locations, including a local restaurant. “It’s not a great idea with the general population to parade around your hometown, tout what a star you are, how beloved you are, what a celebrity you are as a news person. In my view, that can only lead to bad things. It can lead to envy by some at home toward you, because there are a lot of people who actually are not rooting for you. When they see things like that, it can spark somebody's idea, unlike I'm gonna end that. I want to disrupt that. I don't appreciate that joyful ‘I'm a celebrity, and everybody loves me situation,’ and I know just the way to bring an end to it. And it just reveals a lot of information about yourself and your family a lot,” Megyn said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly warned about sharing personal details publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn then shared one lesson she learned during her early days in the industry. “When I was at Fox and I was first coming up, making a name for myself and becoming better known, Bill O'Reilly pulled me aside and said, ‘Don't reveal anything about yourself personally.' And I was like, ‘What do you mean? It's kind of natural. Sometimes you're talking and something comes up…’ And he was like, never. He's like, if you watch me, I almost never do it, because it's dangerous. He was saying, it can trigger people, and there will be some nutcase out there who's writing it all down, ready to use it against you at just the right time,” she shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie praised her sister in her book.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Annie, whose husband has been speculated as the “prime suspect,” has previously described her bond with Savannah in very different terms. During her guest appearance on the show, she said the sisters “are like the sun and the moon.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie said her sister is her 'forever partner in life.'