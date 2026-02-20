or
Megyn Kelly Questions Savannah and Annie Guthrie's Dynamic as Mom Nancy Remains Missing: 'There's a Level of Envy'

Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah and Annie Guthrie’s sibling dynamic as their mother remains missing.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is raising eyebrows after publicly speculating about the family dynamic between Savannah Guthrie and her sister, Annie Guthrie, as the search for their mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

On a recent episode of her podcast, the media personality revisited an old Today show segment in which Savannah returned to her hometown of Tucson for a celebratory homecoming piece. Elsewhere in the segment, Annie was shown but did not speak on camera, something Megyn said stood out to her.

image of Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah and Annie Guthrie's dynamic.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly questioned Savannah and Annie Guthrie's dynamic.

She speculated that while Annie may feel pride in her sister’s success, “it’s also possible she wasn’t,” suggesting “there’s a level of envy” that can exist in families where one sibling achieves national fame.

“I guarantee you, she was doing the lion's share of all the work with Nancy and Savannah wasn't. Savannah may have been paying for some of those caregivers, but it's different when you're the one who is there,” Megyn said, theorizing that Annie may have carried more of the day-to-day responsibilities for their mother.

The podcast host also pointed out that the feature confirmed Nancy still lived in Arizona and highlighted family-favorite locations, including a local restaurant.

“It’s not a great idea with the general population to parade around your hometown, tout what a star you are, how beloved you are, what a celebrity you are as a news person. In my view, that can only lead to bad things. It can lead to envy by some at home toward you, because there are a lot of people who actually are not rooting for you. When they see things like that, it can spark somebody's idea, unlike I'm gonna end that. I want to disrupt that. I don't appreciate that joyful ‘I'm a celebrity, and everybody loves me situation,’ and I know just the way to bring an end to it. And it just reveals a lot of information about yourself and your family a lot,” Megyn said.

image of Megyn Kelly warned about sharing personal details publicly.
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly warned about sharing personal details publicly.

Megyn then shared one lesson she learned during her early days in the industry.

“When I was at Fox and I was first coming up, making a name for myself and becoming better known, Bill O'Reilly pulled me aside and said, ‘Don't reveal anything about yourself personally.' And I was like, ‘What do you mean? It's kind of natural. Sometimes you're talking and something comes up…’ And he was like, never. He's like, if you watch me, I almost never do it, because it's dangerous. He was saying, it can trigger people, and there will be some nutcase out there who's writing it all down, ready to use it against you at just the right time,” she shared.

image of Savannah Guthrie praised her sister in her book.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie praised her sister in her book.

Meanwhile, Annie, whose husband has been speculated as the “prime suspect,” has previously described her bond with Savannah in very different terms. During her guest appearance on the show, she said the sisters “are like the sun and the moon.”

"Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes," she added.

image of Savannah Guthrie said her sister is her 'forever partner in life.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said her sister is her 'forever partner in life.'

Savannah has also publicly praised her sister over the years. In her 2024 book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, she described Annie as “the most wise, intelligent, thoughtful, creative, generous and profoundly original person” she knows.

"She is my forever partner in life," Savannah wrote. "We know each other's thoughts and ways. We know each other's sadness and weakness. We know each other's tickle spots and pain points."

The two also have a youngest brother, Camron Guthrie, who is a former F-16 pilot.

