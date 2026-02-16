Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Leaning Away' From Considering Her Daughter Annie and Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni as Suspects: Sources

Article continues below advertisement

Despite initial whispers about whether Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni were involved in her disappearance, law enforcement does not believe that's the case. In an update from NBC News, it was stated that investigators "are leaning away from any relatives of Guthrie as suspects, according to the sources." However, "they cautioned that no one has been officially ruled out, and investigators continue to focus on other leads."

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A new report revealed the theory about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni being involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is dying down.

As OK! previously revealed, Nancy was last seen on the night of January 31 after having dinner with the couple. She was driven home that night by one of them and was reported missing the next day. Authorities were able to recover video footage of a man tinkering with her doorbell camera in the early morning hours of February 1, but since the suspect was wearing a ski mask, they have yet to identify him. They also found a glove in a nearby area that contained the same DNA found in Nancy's Arizona home.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Savannah Guthrie, Annie and their brother, Camron Guthrie, have said on camera that they will pay the ransom fee of $6 million in Bitcoin, no progress has been made in finding Nancy, 84, or finding out if she's still alive. Prior to the suspected kidnapping, Nancy was said to be in good shape cognitively but not physically. Drops of her blood were found at her front door when authorities searched her home.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashleigh Banfield Names Tommaso Cioni as a Suspect

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Annie Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie had dinner at Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home the night before she was reported missing.

The theory that Annie and Tommaso were guilty stemmed from reporter Ashleigh Banfield's comments on the February 3 episode of her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast, which was titled Stunning New Twist: Savannah's Sister's Car Seized, Cameras Smashed. "They have towed Annie Guthrie's car. And there is some connection to Annie Guthrie's car and Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law — that would be Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, age 50 from Tuscon, Ariz., married to Annie P. Guthrie, Savannah's sister," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: dan abrams/youtube Ashleigh Banfield was the first to spread the theory that Tommaso Cioni was a 'prime suspect.'

"And my law enforcement source tells me that Tommaso Cioni is the prime suspect in this case. Again, law enforcement source tells me that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, married to Annie Guthrie, Savannah's sister, is — may be, may be a prime suspect in this case," she continued. "At the very least, let me tamp that down, because sometimes it's the first person you're looking at, not 'prime' as in there's no one else, OK? So, let's be really mindful of that. Families are always looked at first as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashleigh Banfield Doubles Down on Her Allegation

Source: mega Authorities believe the man who disabled Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera is responsible for her abduction.