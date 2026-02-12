Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Sister? 6 Things to Know About Annie Guthrie

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Guthrie Is Savannah Guthrie's Older Sister

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie is the eldest of the three siblings.

Annie Guthrie plays a significant role in Savannah Guthrie's life. The 56-year-old published author is the eldest of three in the Guthrie family. Their youngest brother, Camron Guthrie, is a former F-16 pilot. After their father, Charles Guthrie, died in 1988, Savannah and Annie spoke about leaning on each other through their grief. "Our whole family just hung onto each other for dear life because it was such a shock," Savannah shared during a 2017 episode of Today. "We were just trying to figure out how to become a family of four, when we had always been a family of five." Annie, who made a guest appearance on the show at the time, later added that she and Savannah "are like the sun and the moon." "Her sorrows are my sorrows. And her successes are my successes," she continued.

Savannah Guthrie Shares a Close Bond With Annie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie is close to her sister.

While Annie stays mostly out of the spotlight, Savannah has often gushed about her and their relationship. In her 2024 book, Mostly What Goes Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, she called her older sister "the most wise, intelligent, thoughtful, creative, generous and profoundly original person" she knows. "She is my forever partner in life," Savannah wrote. "We know each other's thoughts and ways. We know each other's sadness and weakness. We know each other's tickle spots and pain points." The Today show anchor added, "Sometimes, the way we have found each other in the hard times is God, the sixth member of our family, as my sister so memorably put it. I know when she is praying for me, and I believe she knows when I am praying for her too."

Annie Guthrie Is a Jeweler and Writer

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie is a published author.

In 2015, Annie published her poetry book, The Good Dark. The "About the Author" section states she works as a "writer and jeweler" while living in Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts in Poetry and earned her M.F.A. from Warren Wilson College. She currently serves as Marketing and Publicity Director for Kore Press and runs a commission-only jewelry business, according to her poetry.arizona.edu bio. Annie has also received recognitions over the years, including the Academy of American Poets Prize, the TPAC Individual Artist Grant and Arizona Commission on the Arts Fellowship in Poetry.

Annie Guthrie Is Also a Professor

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie is a mom-of-one.

According to her 2015 book, Annie teaches at the University of Arizona Poetry Center and "mentors select students wishing to apprentice in poetry or to further their art projects through her courses in 'Oracular Writing.'"

Annie Guthrie Is Married to Tommaso Cioni

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Tommaso Cioni was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie before her disappearance.

Annie is married to Tommaso Cioni, an A.P. Biology teacher at BASIS Ed Arizona. They share one child. "My husband, Tommaso Cioni, is my greatest teacher. He is a great manifester. He writes poetry," she gushed about Tommaso in a 2013 interview with Women's Quarterly Conversation.

Annie Guthrie's Home Was Searched Amid Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance