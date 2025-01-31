Megyn Kelly Slams 'Sick' Selena Gomez for 'Squeezing Out Tears' Over Mass Deportation in Emotional Post: 'This Is an Unwell Person'

"If you are in front of the camera it is for some reason. If your voice is important, you owe the people an obligation to share it. It's not to say you should be some emotionless troll the entire time you are on the air," the famed journalist snubbed while accusing Gomez of using her acting skills to appear so upset in the since-deleted video.

"She decides to go on Instagram and cry tears about all the illegal children, I guess, who might be subject to deportation. But she deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies. I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever," Kelly continued, insisting "tears should happen privately."