Megyn Kelly Slams 'Sick' Selena Gomez for 'Squeezing Out Tears' Over Mass Deportation in Emotional Post: 'This Is an Unwell Person'
Megyn Kelly is not a Selenator.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the political commentator berated Selena Gomez after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared a video via Instagram of herself sobbing over the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.
"If you are in front of the camera it is for some reason. If your voice is important, you owe the people an obligation to share it. It's not to say you should be some emotionless troll the entire time you are on the air," the famed journalist snubbed while accusing Gomez of using her acting skills to appear so upset in the since-deleted video.
"She decides to go on Instagram and cry tears about all the illegal children, I guess, who might be subject to deportation. But she deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies. I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever," Kelly continued, insisting "tears should happen privately."
The 54-year-old attorney declared: "Obviously, this is an unwell person."
"Anybody who takes their phone (and films like that) is a sick person. Tears happen… but I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad," she ridiculed.
Kelly's rant comes after Gomez recorded herself looking overly distraught following the start of President Donald Trump's plans to send as many immigrants without proper legal documentation back to their home countries.
"I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise," Gomez emotionally pleaded.
After facing backlash and taking down the post, Gomez snubbed in an Instagram Story: "Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people."
Gomez's remarks prompted politician Sam Parker to shade the Only Murders in the Building actress.
"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen. descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ’87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents [SIC]. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?" he proposed, as the "Like a Love Song" singer replied thanking Parker for "the laugh and threat."
The widespread social media debate occurred after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) started conducting a series of raids under Trump's administration.