Megyn Kelly Shames 'Privileged' Tiger Woods for Calling Donald Trump After Car Crash to 'Try and Get Out' of Trouble
April 3 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly shamed Tiger Woods for appearing to try and name-drop Donald Trump when authorities responded to the scene of his March 27 car crash and eventual DUI arrest.
In released bodycam footage, the athlete informed cops he was on the phone with the president, which the journalist called a "douche move."
"It's very clear he called to try and get out of this somehow," Kelly declared on the Friday, April 3, episode of her show.
The host noted that later on in the bodycam footage, the golfer revealed the POTUS "apologized" to him for the night before, likely referring to how Trump told the public Woods likely won't be playing in this year's Masters. At the time, Woods had not made a formal announcement.
Megyn Kelly Calls Out Tiger Woods' 'Privilege'
"So I suppose there's a chance Trump called Tiger to apologize just a few seconds after the rollover," she acknowledged, "but I'm going to go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and a legal one, and both were correct."
"There's no question he called him to try and get himself out of it," Kelly continued. "The whole thing has got privilege written all over it."
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Woods' name-drop didn't help, as he was eventually arrested for a DUI after showing signs of impairment. He was also caught with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot.
He allegedly explained to the police that he suffered from constant pain due to injuries and surgeries.
The father-of-two — who is currently dating Trump's former daughter-in-law and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — entered a not guilty plea.
Donald Trump Called Tiger Woods 'an Amazing Man'
After the arrest made headlines, the president told reporters, "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know."
"A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man," he raved. "But some difficulty."
Tiger Woods Is Seeking Treatment
On March 31, Tiger announced he was getting help and focused on his health.
"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," the sports icon expressed on social media. "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."
On April 3, his private jet was spotted touching down in Zurich, Switzerland.