Megyn Kelly Shames 'Privileged' Tiger Woods for Calling Donald Trump After Car Crash to 'Try and Get Out' of Trouble

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly blasted Tiger Woods for calling Donald Trump after his recent car crash.

The host noted that later on in the bodycam footage, the golfer revealed the POTUS "apologized" to him for the night before, likely referring to how Trump told the public Woods likely won't be playing in this year's Masters. At the time, Woods had not made a formal announcement.

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Megyn Kelly Calls Out Tiger Woods' 'Privilege'

Source: mega 'The whole thing has got privilege written all over it,' Megyn Kelly declared.

"So I suppose there's a chance Trump called Tiger to apologize just a few seconds after the rollover," she acknowledged, "but I'm going to go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and a legal one, and both were correct." "There's no question he called him to try and get himself out of it," Kelly continued. "The whole thing has got privilege written all over it."

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Source: mega Donald Trump said he felt 'so badly' for Tiger Woods.

Woods' name-drop didn't help, as he was eventually arrested for a DUI after showing signs of impairment. He was also caught with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot. He allegedly explained to the police that he suffered from constant pain due to injuries and surgeries. The father-of-two — who is currently dating Trump's former daughter-in-law and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — entered a not guilty plea.

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Donald Trump Called Tiger Woods 'an Amazing Man'

Source: mega The president admitted the golfer has 'some difficulty.'

After the arrest made headlines, the president told reporters, "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know." "A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man," he raved. "But some difficulty."

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Tiger Woods Is Seeking Treatment

Source: mega Tiger Woods announced he's seeking treatment.