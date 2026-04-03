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Megyn Kelly Shames 'Privileged' Tiger Woods for Calling Donald Trump After Car Crash to 'Try and Get Out' of Trouble

Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump and Tiger Woods
Source: mega

Tiger Woods told cops he was on the phone with Donald Trump after his car crash.

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April 3 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly shamed Tiger Woods for appearing to try and name-drop Donald Trump when authorities responded to the scene of his March 27 car crash and eventual DUI arrest.

In released bodycam footage, the athlete informed cops he was on the phone with the president, which the journalist called a "douche move."

"It's very clear he called to try and get out of this somehow," Kelly declared on the Friday, April 3, episode of her show.

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Photo of Megyn Kelly blasted Tiger Woods for calling Donald Trump after his recent car crash.
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly blasted Tiger Woods for calling Donald Trump after his recent car crash.

The host noted that later on in the bodycam footage, the golfer revealed the POTUS "apologized" to him for the night before, likely referring to how Trump told the public Woods likely won't be playing in this year's Masters. At the time, Woods had not made a formal announcement.

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Megyn Kelly Calls Out Tiger Woods' 'Privilege'

Photo of 'The whole thing has got privilege written all over it,' Megyn Kelly declared.
Source: mega

'The whole thing has got privilege written all over it,' Megyn Kelly declared.

"So I suppose there's a chance Trump called Tiger to apologize just a few seconds after the rollover," she acknowledged, "but I'm going to go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and a legal one, and both were correct."

"There's no question he called him to try and get himself out of it," Kelly continued. "The whole thing has got privilege written all over it."

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Photo of Donald Trump said he felt 'so badly' for Tiger Woods.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he felt 'so badly' for Tiger Woods.

Woods' name-drop didn't help, as he was eventually arrested for a DUI after showing signs of impairment. He was also caught with two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and looked glassy-eyed in his mugshot.

He allegedly explained to the police that he suffered from constant pain due to injuries and surgeries.

The father-of-two — who is currently dating Trump's former daughter-in-law and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump — entered a not guilty plea.

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Donald Trump Called Tiger Woods 'an Amazing Man'

Photo of The president admitted the golfer has 'some difficulty.'
Source: mega

The president admitted the golfer has 'some difficulty.'

After the arrest made headlines, the president told reporters, "I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know."

"A very close friend of mine, he's an amazing person, an amazing man," he raved. "But some difficulty."

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Tiger Woods Is Seeking Treatment

Photo of Tiger Woods announced he's seeking treatment.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods announced he's seeking treatment.

On March 31, Tiger announced he was getting help and focused on his health.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," the sports icon expressed on social media. "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally."

On April 3, his private jet was spotted touching down in Zurich, Switzerland.

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