Tiger Woods Reveals He's 'Seeking Treatment' After Entering Not Guilty Plea for His DUI Case

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Tiger Woods has spoken out less than a week after he was in a car crash in Florida. "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," the golfer wrote in a statement via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 31.

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Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram The athlete is seeking recovery.

He added: "I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time. -Tiger." Per TMZ, Woods entered a not guilty plea for his DUI case.

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Source: mega The golfer got into an accident on March 27.

As OK! previously reported, the athlete claimed he was looking at his phone when he didn't realize a car had moved into his lane. As a result, he went into the vehicle. He was not hurt. Per the report, Woods' Land Rover was on its side, and police found "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer." "The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer involved in the situation shared. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

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Source: mega Tiger Woods' mugshot was released on March 27.

Woods' mugshot was released on March 27, showing him glassy-eyed. According to the affidavit, the golfer had "two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket" at the time of the car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. The two white pills, used to treat severe pain, were in his left pants pocket. When authorities responded to the crash, they said the sports icon was "lethargic, slow" and showed "severe signs of impairment."

Source: mega Tiger Woods has gotten into multiple car crashes.