Lara Trump Gushes Over 'Trailblazer' Megyn Kelly as She Makes Time's 100 Most Influential People List: She's 'Fearless'
Lara Trump praised conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly after she was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People this year.
President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, the former co-chair of the Republican National Convention, highlighted Megyn's reporting prowess, intelligence and integrity despite the rocky history with her family and the former Fox News host.
"Megyn Kelly’s journalism is unparalleled and fearless," Lara wrote. "In 2024, she redefined media by discussing the toughest issues and engaging audiences across the spectrum. Megyn’s sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to honest discourse have not only shaped public opinion but undoubtedly inspired a new generation of journalists."
She called Megyn "a trailblazer who isn’t afraid to voice where she stands on any given issue," adding that "her impact on the media landscape is undeniable."
The 54-year-old reporter has become an outspoken supporter of Donald and his platform since launching her own show on SiriusXM in 2021, and was one of several MAGA influencers who were included under the "leaders" portion of the Time list.
Alongside Megyn, the list included the president, Vice President J.D. Vance, DOGE head Elon Musk, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The list also featured several business people, artists, sports figures and podcasters, such as Joe Rogan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pop star Ed Sheeran and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
Lara hosted Kelly on her own show, "The Right View," in March, where the two bonded over the political landscape of the world and women's role in politics overall.
During that appearance, Megyn explained how the president converted her from one of his biggest critics to one of his "number one fans" by the 2024 presidential election by "just being who he is."
"I love that, and I love how honest you are about that," the president’s daughter-in-law gushed. "It takes a very big person to take a step back, to look at a situation and say, 'You know what, maybe I misjudged this.'"
Megyn previously confronted the GOP leader back when he was running for president in 2016, asking tough questions during a primary debate on Fox. It kicked off a feud that lasted years and led to Donald calling her "nasty" and "unprofessional."
In 2024, after leaving Fox News and starting her own journalistic endeavors, the former Fox News host joined Donald on the campaign trail and eventually endorsed him for president, going as far as to call him a "protector of women."
She was previously named on Time’s influential people list in 2014. In that tribute, her former co-worker Brit Hume praised her and struck a more sober tone than Lara's. At the time, he said Megyn had “great looks, strong voice, authoritative yet cheerful presence and obvious intelligence.”