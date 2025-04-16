Lara Trump Gushes Over 'Trailblazer' Megyn Kelly as She Makes Time's 100 Most Influential People List: She's 'Fearless'

Lara hosted Kelly on her own show, "The Right View," in March, where the two bonded over the political landscape of the world and women's role in politics overall.

During that appearance, Megyn explained how the president converted her from one of his biggest critics to one of his "number one fans" by the 2024 presidential election by "just being who he is."

"I love that, and I love how honest you are about that," the president’s daughter-in-law gushed. "It takes a very big person to take a step back, to look at a situation and say, 'You know what, maybe I misjudged this.'"