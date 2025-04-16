or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Gushes Over 'Trailblazer' Megyn Kelly as She Makes Time's 100 Most Influential People List: She's 'Fearless'

Composite photo of Lara Trump and Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is a fan of Megyn Kelly.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump praised conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly after she was included in Time's 100 Most Influential People this year.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, the former co-chair of the Republican National Convention, highlighted Megyn's reporting prowess, intelligence and integrity despite the rocky history with her family and the former Fox News host.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump trailblazer megyn kelly time most influential people
Source: @megynkelly/Instagram

Megyn Kelly has more respect for Donald Trump a decade after their 2015 feud.

Article continues below advertisement

"Megyn Kelly’s journalism is unparalleled and fearless," Lara wrote. "In 2024, she redefined media by discussing the toughest issues and engaging audiences across the spectrum. Megyn’s sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to honest discourse have not only shaped public opinion but undoubtedly inspired a new generation of journalists."

She called Megyn "a trailblazer who isn’t afraid to voice where she stands on any given issue," adding that "her impact on the media landscape is undeniable."

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump trailblazer megyn kelly time most influential people
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly was named in Time's 100 Most Influential People this year.

Article continues below advertisement

The 54-year-old reporter has become an outspoken supporter of Donald and his platform since launching her own show on SiriusXM in 2021, and was one of several MAGA influencers who were included under the "leaders" portion of the Time list.

Alongside Megyn, the list included the president, Vice President J.D. Vance, DOGE head Elon Musk, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The list also featured several business people, artists, sports figures and podcasters, such as Joe Rogan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, pop star Ed Sheeran and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump trailblazer megyn kelly time most influential people
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump hosted Megyn Kelly on her own show.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara hosted Kelly on her own show, "The Right View," in March, where the two bonded over the political landscape of the world and women's role in politics overall.

During that appearance, Megyn explained how the president converted her from one of his biggest critics to one of his "number one fans" by the 2024 presidential election by "just being who he is."

"I love that, and I love how honest you are about that," the president’s daughter-in-law gushed. "It takes a very big person to take a step back, to look at a situation and say, 'You know what, maybe I misjudged this.'"

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly praises donald trumps fighter instinct amid feud
Source: @megynkelly/Instagram

Megyn Kelly endorsed Donald Trump in November 2024.

Megyn previously confronted the GOP leader back when he was running for president in 2016, asking tough questions during a primary debate on Fox. It kicked off a feud that lasted years and led to Donald calling her "nasty" and "unprofessional."

In 2024, after leaving Fox News and starting her own journalistic endeavors, the former Fox News host joined Donald on the campaign trail and eventually endorsed him for president, going as far as to call him a "protector of women."

She was previously named on Time’s influential people list in 2014. In that tribute, her former co-worker Brit Hume praised her and struck a more sober tone than Lara's. At the time, he said Megyn had “great looks, strong voice, authoritative yet cheerful presence and obvious intelligence.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.