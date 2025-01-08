Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Sent Him and His Family 'to the Basement' During 'It Ends With Us' Premiere in Alleged Leaked Audio

"On what could have been one of the most beautiful nights of my life career-wise, I literally was sent to the basement with all my friends and family for over an hour because I wasn’t allowed to be seen," Baldoni could be heard saying in the audio clip. "She didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast."

"So they ushered me off the carpet and sent us down to the basement, we were down there together, my friends and family, the people that love me the most," he continued. "We start laughing because of the ridiculousness of this whole thing and I realize, like on a night that was supposed to be so materialistically joyful, I was in the basement with the people that love me the most and we were all joyful and laughing cause none of that s--- matters, none of it."