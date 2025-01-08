Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Sent Him and His Family 'to the Basement' During 'It Ends With Us' Premiere in Alleged Leaked Audio
Justin Baldoni reportedly accused Blake Lively of sending him "to the basement" at the premiere of It Ends With Us to avoid being around him.
On a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, played a piece of audio that the director allegedly sent to his team at the New York event.
"On what could have been one of the most beautiful nights of my life career-wise, I literally was sent to the basement with all my friends and family for over an hour because I wasn’t allowed to be seen," Baldoni could be heard saying in the audio clip. "She didn’t want me anywhere near her or the rest of the cast."
"So they ushered me off the carpet and sent us down to the basement, we were down there together, my friends and family, the people that love me the most," he continued. "We start laughing because of the ridiculousness of this whole thing and I realize, like on a night that was supposed to be so materialistically joyful, I was in the basement with the people that love me the most and we were all joyful and laughing cause none of that s--- matters, none of it."
"That’s not why we’re in the business … to attend a premiere and be celebrated like that, we’re in it because we’re artists and we believe in what we do and because we want to create art that touches people’s souls and can move people. And that’s what we did, that’s what you both did and I believe that will follow us, the truth will prevail and light and love will win," the audio clip concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni alleging that he'd sexually harassed her throughout production of It Ends With Us and subsequently tried to ruin her reputation.
In response, Baldoni sued The New York Times for an article that detailed her allegations against him. The legal filing insisted the publication used "'cherry-picked' and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead."
Earlier this week, Freedman vowed to release "all of the evidence" which he claimed would show that Lively had "a pattern of bullying."
"None of this will come as a surprise because, consistent with her past behavior, Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted," he told People at the time. "We have all the receipts and more."