Megyn Kelly Bashes Blake Lively Over Her Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni: 'She's Absolutely Ruined Her Brand'
Conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly called It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively a "fraudster" amid her legal battle against former costar and director Justin Baldoni.
During a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the host told her listeners, "My own position is [Lively] absolutely ruined her brand, she has started a fight she cannot win, she does appear like an Amber Heard to me."
"I have yet to see one of her complaints borne out. In fact, all of the ones I've seen have been undermined by his hardcore proof in text messaging and so on. That puts a totally different light on her 'horrific allegations,'" Kelly explained.
"She called herself Khaleesi and said Ryan Reynolds and we believe Taylor Swift were her dragons, and she's got the best 'dragons' because they'll fight on behalf of her friends too," she continued. "Now, she and Taylor are reportedly on the outs because Taylor Swift is like, 'B----, I'm nobody's dragon.'"
Kelly admitted the Swift report is "unconfirmed" but claimed "it's out there."
Kelly went on to call the Gossip Girl actress a "serial fraudster."
"That's called fraud when you pretend you want to do the one thing and you'll do the thing they're hiring you for, but all along, you have secret plans to do something very, very different that's above your pay grade," she explained. "And she finally bumped into someone who was weak enough and not famous enough to stop her."
The host went on to compliment Baldoni for standing up against Lively and Reynolds.
"[Baldoni] certainly wasn't at Ryan Reynolds level fame, nevermind Blake Lively, and she bullied him into giving her the movie where she did her own cut," Kelly told her audience. "They released the cut of the movie. He didn't even get to see it. He was the director of the film, the producer of the film, the guy who got the rights to the film, the one who's supposed to be in control. He didn't even get to see it."
"And then she had the nerve because she had, like, two minutes of bad publicity when the film hit to come out and try to blame it all on him," she continued. "None of it was just due to the fact that she seems like a rather s----- person."
As OK! previously reported, The Age of Adaline star filed a lawsuit in New York federal court in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, his publicist, Wayfarer Studios and others of "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns."
A few weeks later, Baldoni hit back with his own lawsuit, alleging Lively and her husband ran a smear campaign against him. He’s also suing The New York Times for libel over their December story featuring Lively’s claims.