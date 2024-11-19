'Go F--- Yourselves!': Megyn Kelly Slams 'Faux Journalists' Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for Reconciling With Donald Trump
Megyn Kelly slammed Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski following their shocking reunion with Donald Trump.
On the Monday, November 18, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the titular star expressed her confusion as to why the spouses decided to reach out to the president-elect after they had a huge falling out with him a few years ago.
"I searched for a way to respond appropriately and I called on my 10 years as a litigator in addition to my now 20 [years] as a journalist," Kelly shared. "And I think I found the perfect phrase: 'Go f--- yourselves! Go f--- yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists.'"
The mother-of-three, 54, noted that the stars working with Trump, 78, could be detrimental, as "access to power is everything to that small, little man."
Kelly felt the couple was being "insincere" in meeting with the businessman at Mar-a-Lago last week, bringing up all of the hateful things they've said about him in recent years.
"He's Hitler, or now we're going to speak truth to power and find a way of speaking to and working with Donald Trump. Which one was a lie?" she asked.
As OK! reported, Scarborough, 61, and his wife, 57, shared on the Monday episode of their own show that they spoke with Trump after he won the 2024 election.
"Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him," Brzezinski explained. "For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country."
Scarborough said they discussed things like "abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets" with the father-of-five, who previously claimed the pair turned on him.
"It’s going to come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade that we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him so," he added.
"What we did agree on was to restart communications," Brzezinski revealed.
"In this meeting, President Trump was cheerful. He was upbeat," she continued. "He seemed interested in finding common ground with Democrats on some of the most divisive issues."
The couple's meeting with Trump divided the public, as while The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, felt it was "the right thing" to do, costar Sunny Hostin, 56, sided with Kelly's point of view.