'Go F--- Yourselves!': Megyn Kelly Slams 'Faux Journalists' Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for Reconciling With Donald Trump

"I searched for a way to respond appropriately and I called on my 10 years as a litigator in addition to my now 20 [years] as a journalist," Kelly shared. "And I think I found the perfect phrase: 'Go f--- yourselves! Go f--- yourselves, you dishonest jokes of faux journalists.'"

The mother-of-three, 54, noted that the stars working with Trump, 78, could be detrimental, as "access to power is everything to that small, little man."