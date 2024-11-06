'We Are Not Listening to You': Megyn Kelly Slams Oprah Winfrey and Other Celebs for Having No 'Influence' on the 2024 Election
Megyn Kelly, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election, spoke out about why she thinks Kamala Harris failed to become the 47th president of the U.S.
"We've got to talk about the failure of the celebrity. Oprah Winfrey, you have no power. You do not have any control over this electorate. Neither do you, J.Lo. Let's take a look at Oprah's final closing message on the campaign trail… We are not listening to you. You do not have the influence you think you do… They do it every time. They parade out the celebrities," the TV personality, 53, said on the Wednesday, November 6, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," one day after Trump, 78, won the election.
Kelly continued to bash celebrities for being part of Harris' circle.
"From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, to Oprah, to J.Lo, to Usher, to Bruce Springsteen. That's why she got people at her rallies… The reason her rallies were big is because Beyoncé was there… The celeb factor, it doesn't help. And I would argue, hurts," she declared.
Kelly argued that Trump, who went on Joe Rogan's podcast right before people cast their ballots, did a great job by making appearances and talking through his potential plans if he were to get into the White House again.
"I listened to that whole Joe Rogan episode and I have to say, I thought Trump crushed it. He was so interesting. Joe Rogan was taking him all different places that I'm sure he did not give a heads up on… Trump knew his stuff…" Kelly shared.
Kelly also claimed it shouldn't have been a surprise that Harris ended up losing because "polling is a lie."
"They don't know anything. Only Henry Olson, our guest who I loved, knew what he was talking about. Nate Silver didn't know what he was talking about. Nate Cohn over at the New York Times and Ann Seltzer of the Des Moines Register – a total and utter fail!" she stated.
She added: "They’ve been warned year after year that they had it wrong, that they shouldn't underestimate Donald Trump, that there was a secret Trump voter that doesn't like to deal with pollsters, and notwithstanding the fact that some got it… Who will pay attention to these people again?!"
Kelly appeared at Trump's rally the day before Election Day, where she praised the political guru.
"He will be a protector of women. And it's why I'm voting for him," she stated.
"He will look out for our boys to our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. Guys like you," she said, adding, "Who maybe have a beer after work and don't want to be judged by people like Oprah and Beyoncé, who will never have to face the consequences of her disastrous economic policies."