Megyn Kelly, who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 election, spoke out about why she thinks Kamala Harris failed to become the 47th president of the U.S.

"We've got to talk about the failure of the celebrity. Oprah Winfrey, you have no power. You do not have any control over this electorate. Neither do you, J.Lo. Let's take a look at Oprah's final closing message on the campaign trail… We are not listening to you. You do not have the influence you think you do… They do it every time. They parade out the celebrities," the TV personality, 53, said on the Wednesday, November 6, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," one day after Trump, 78, won the election.