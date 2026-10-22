Megyn Kelly Blasts Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Debut, Says the Famous Family Is 'Reality TV Wannabes': 'They Want to Promote Themselves'

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Source: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly criticized Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret debut and questioned her place among established fashion models.

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“Because they all have hundreds of millions of social media followers, so you'd be a dummy to say no because one tweet from them and your product gets in front of all these people who, for some reason, are fans of theirs. So Kendall couldn't or wouldn't do it because she's already affiliated with another lingerie brand, and so the momager was like, ‘How about this one?’ That's how they got Kylie in there,” she added.

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Megyn Criticized Kylie's Business Image and Appearance

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Megyn Kelly suggested the Kardashian-Jenner family's social media following makes them attractive to major brands.

Megyn also revisited the controversy surrounding Kylie's billionaire status, which Forbes questioned in 2020. She used the issue to argue that the family's public image often overshadows reality. “And by the way, all the hype around this woman-you know-remember Forbes came out. She's like the youngest billionaire. She's only 19. That all turned out to be bulls---. That turned out to be a bunch of PR bulls--- about overvaluations of her makeup company. Everything about this family is puffed up beyond reality, and so Victoria's Secret decided to give this honor to this nimrod with the enormous fake b----- and the enormous fake a-- and the enormous fake lips, and God knows what else has been done to her, like to recognize her natural beauty?” the podcast host explained.

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Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress Also Comes Up

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Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE The podcast host also revisited the controversy surrounding Kylie Jenner's billionaire status and criticized her public image.

Megyn also brought up Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala appearance in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. “All these women in this family want to do is promote themselves,” she stated. She continued, “You know, to me, it's like when Kim Kardashian had to wear the Marilyn gown that Marilyn wore when she was singing ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President,’ and she messed with it and had to be resized for her with all of its Swarovski crystals on there, how dare she? How dare she?”

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Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE

Megyn Took Aim at Beauty Standards

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly argued that the family's cultural influence promotes unrealistic beauty standards.