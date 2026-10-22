Megyn Kelly Blasts Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Debut, Says the Famous Family Is 'Reality TV Wannabes': 'They Want to Promote Themselves'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when discussing Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, questioning whether the reality star belonged on the runway in the first place.
Jenner wore the show's $50 million Fantasy Bra during the October 18 event in Los Angeles.
During an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the journalist criticized the decision to feature her, arguing that Kris Jenner may have helped secure the opportunity after Kendall Jenner, who has an established modeling career, was reportedly considered.
“I mean, all of them, are they really? They're not like supermodels like Cindy Crawford was, like any, like Paulina Porizkova, Naomi Campbell. These are reality TV wannabes. Kendall Jenner is from reality TV. She got really tall, and I'm sure she had some work done like her sisters, and parlayed that into a modeling career. And what modeling agency would say no to her?” Megyn ranted.
“Because they all have hundreds of millions of social media followers, so you'd be a dummy to say no because one tweet from them and your product gets in front of all these people who, for some reason, are fans of theirs. So Kendall couldn't or wouldn't do it because she's already affiliated with another lingerie brand, and so the momager was like, ‘How about this one?’ That's how they got Kylie in there,” she added.
Megyn Criticized Kylie's Business Image and Appearance
Megyn also revisited the controversy surrounding Kylie's billionaire status, which Forbes questioned in 2020.
She used the issue to argue that the family's public image often overshadows reality.
“And by the way, all the hype around this woman-you know-remember Forbes came out. She's like the youngest billionaire. She's only 19. That all turned out to be bulls---. That turned out to be a bunch of PR bulls--- about overvaluations of her makeup company. Everything about this family is puffed up beyond reality, and so Victoria's Secret decided to give this honor to this nimrod with the enormous fake b----- and the enormous fake a-- and the enormous fake lips, and God knows what else has been done to her, like to recognize her natural beauty?” the podcast host explained.
Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Dress Also Comes Up
- Megyn Kelly Slams Kylie Jenner's 'Fake' Looks at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'None of This Is Real'
- Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Obviously Gay' Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner: 'Can't Imagine Allowing That Thing on Top of You'
- Adrianne Curry Slams Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Debut: 'You're Not a Model!'
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Megyn also brought up Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala appearance in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.
“All these women in this family want to do is promote themselves,” she stated.
She continued, “You know, to me, it's like when Kim Kardashian had to wear the Marilyn gown that Marilyn wore when she was singing ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President,’ and she messed with it and had to be resized for her with all of its Swarovski crystals on there, how dare she? How dare she?”
Megyn Took Aim at Beauty Standards
Megyn ended by criticizing the family's influence and the beauty ideals she believes their visibility promotes.
“No one cares about Victoria's Secret, obviously, or their d--- fashion show. Other than we're happy that this year it featured mostly women, and mostly like thin, beautiful ones, which is a big improvement over where we were a couple of years ago, but it's just the corruption of our culture by this clan. That's what I object to,” she suggested.