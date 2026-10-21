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Megyn Kelly Slams Kylie Jenner's 'Fake' Looks at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'None of This Is Real'

Image of Kylie Jenner, Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA, @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Megyn Kelly slammed Kylie Jenner's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, claiming her looks were not natural.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:23 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly isn't holding back when it comes to Kylie Jenner's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The podcaster unleashed a scathing rant about the 29-year-old reality star wearing the brand's iconic Fantasy Bra, questioning her modeling credentials and taking aim at her appearance, alleged cosmetic enhancements and relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Kelly argues that the coveted runway honor should have gone to an established supermodel rather than the beauty mogul.

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Megyn Kelly Blasts Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Appearance

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Image of Kylie Jenner's runway appearance drew criticism from Megyn Kelly, who questioned whether she deserved the spotlight.
Source: MEGA, @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner's runway appearance drew criticism from Megyn Kelly, who questioned whether she deserved the spotlight.

During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly recalled how the Fantasy Bra had traditionally been associated with major names in the modeling industry.

"You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," she said, citing Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen.

Kelly claimed there had been speculation that Claudia Schiffer might receive the honor before Jenner appeared on the runway.

"Good lord," she exclaimed. "Kylie Jenner came out with the angel wings and the Fantasy Bra, and the fantasy body and face because none of that is real."

"I mean, none of this is real," she repeated.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Kylie Jenner Wasn't Attractive Before Cosmetic Enhancements

Image of Megyn Kelly compared Kylie Jenner's current appearance to her childhood on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly compared Kylie Jenner's current appearance to her childhood on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

Kelly went on to criticize Jenner's appearance, comparing how she looks today to her childhood on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"We saw Kylie Jenner grow up," she said. "I'm sorry, but, like not at the top of the most attractive on the list of Kardashian-Jenners."

The television personality specifically targeted Jenner's lips, chest and backside.

"The lips, she really had none when she was a child. Now they are Angelina Jolie-esque in size, as are the b------, as is the bottom," Kelly remarked.

Jenner has previously acknowledged getting lip fillers and undergoing b----- augmentation, though Kelly's broader claims about her appearance were her own opinions.

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Megyn Kelly Makes Shocking Comments About Timothée Chalamet

Image of Megyn Kelly also made disparaging comments about Timothée Chalamet while discussing his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Source: @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Megyn Kelly also made disparaging comments about Timothée Chalamet while discussing his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Kelly also dragged Jenner's boyfriend into the conversation, making disparaging remarks about Chalamet's masculinity and speculating about his sexuality.

She referred to him as Jenner's "obviously g-- boyfriend" before acknowledging, "I don't know that he's g--, but he's effete."

"He is so effete. I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you," Kelly continued. "I just feel like he wouldn't know what to do."

Kelly also criticized Kris Jenner, accusing the family matriarch of encouraging the idea that Kylie belongs among the world's top supermodels.

Megyn Kelly Says Kendall Jenner Is the Only Supermodel in the Family

Image of Kendall Jenner received praise from Megyn Kelly, who described her as the family's only legitimate supermodel.
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner received praise from Megyn Kelly, who described her as the family's only legitimate supermodel.

Despite her criticism of Kylie, Megyn praised her older sister, Kendall Jenner, for her established modeling career.

"Only Kendall Jenner is," Megyn said when discussing which Kardashian-Jenner family member qualifies as a supermodel.

"She's tall. She's got no body fat. She's stunning."

Megyn accused the family of repeatedly trying to elevate Kylie's modeling profile through provocative photographs and high-profile appearances.

"They continue to try to make [Kylie] happen with, like, the saucy pictures, and now, she's gotta strut out there in the bra," she complained.

The commentator concluded by claiming viewers were frustrated with the attention surrounding Kylie's runway moment.

"A lot of people were melting down about this online," she said, alleging that critics were tired of having the reality star "shoved down our throats."

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