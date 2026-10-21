CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Megyn Kelly Slams Kylie Jenner's 'Fake' Looks at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'None of This Is Real' Source: MEGA, @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM Megyn Kelly slammed Kylie Jenner's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, claiming her looks were not natural. Taylor Camp Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Megyn Kelly Blasts Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Appearance

Source: MEGA, @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner's runway appearance drew criticism from Megyn Kelly, who questioned whether she deserved the spotlight.

During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly recalled how the Fantasy Bra had traditionally been associated with major names in the modeling industry. "You normally have to be the biggest name at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," she said, citing Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen. Kelly claimed there had been speculation that Claudia Schiffer might receive the honor before Jenner appeared on the runway. "Good lord," she exclaimed. "Kylie Jenner came out with the angel wings and the Fantasy Bra, and the fantasy body and face because none of that is real." "I mean, none of this is real," she repeated.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Kylie Jenner Wasn't Attractive Before Cosmetic Enhancements

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly compared Kylie Jenner's current appearance to her childhood on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

Kelly went on to criticize Jenner's appearance, comparing how she looks today to her childhood on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "We saw Kylie Jenner grow up," she said. "I'm sorry, but, like not at the top of the most attractive on the list of Kardashian-Jenners." The television personality specifically targeted Jenner's lips, chest and backside. "The lips, she really had none when she was a child. Now they are Angelina Jolie-esque in size, as are the b------, as is the bottom," Kelly remarked. Jenner has previously acknowledged getting lip fillers and undergoing b----- augmentation, though Kelly's broader claims about her appearance were her own opinions.

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Megyn Kelly Makes Shocking Comments About Timothée Chalamet

Source: @MEGYNKELLYSHOW/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Megyn Kelly also made disparaging comments about Timothée Chalamet while discussing his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Kelly also dragged Jenner's boyfriend into the conversation, making disparaging remarks about Chalamet's masculinity and speculating about his sexuality. She referred to him as Jenner's "obviously g-- boyfriend" before acknowledging, "I don't know that he's g--, but he's effete." "He is so effete. I cannot imagine allowing that thing on top of you," Kelly continued. "I just feel like he wouldn't know what to do." Kelly also criticized Kris Jenner, accusing the family matriarch of encouraging the idea that Kylie belongs among the world's top supermodels.

Megyn Kelly Says Kendall Jenner Is the Only Supermodel in the Family

Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner received praise from Megyn Kelly, who described her as the family's only legitimate supermodel.