'Biggest Hack at NBC': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Granting Seth Meyers an Interview

megyn kelly slams joe biden pp
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube;mega
By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly called out President Joe Biden for granting Seth Meyers an interview instead of a major network or journalist.

During the Tuesday, February 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the blonde beauty spoke out about Biden's recent gab session.

joe biden mega feb
Source: mega

Joe Biden appeared on Seth Meyers' show on February 26.

"President Biden finally gave an interview. He didn't want to do CBS and Gayle King, so he decided instead to go – forgive me – balls to the wall with Seth Meyers…The biggest hack at NBC," she declared. "The weakest biggest hack at NBC. It’s some fierce competition, so right on, Seth. You’re number one! Yay! You won. That’s why you were chosen… "

megyn kelly slams joe biden
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly made fun of Seth Meyers on her show.

During the sit-down, Biden poked fun at Trump's age and said he shouldn't be in the White House, but Kelly was annoyed the two didn't talk more about important issues at hand.

"'Trump wants to disregard the rule of law.' Okay, you mean like what you're doing in these federal prosecutions? Breaking norms that we never crossed before in our 200 plus year history? 'Ignore the Constitution.' He wants to ignore the Constitution, you literally just bragged about doing that with respect to student debt 'forgiveness'... 'He's about retribution?' Look what he's doing to Trump. Not to mention that FBI informant who that turned out to be, they say, not credible and, they believe, who lied to him was getting treated like no one else who double crossed the FBI who gave false information. 'They stormed the Capitol and cops died.' That's not true, either. They've been telling that lie over and over," she fumed.

donald trump jr finds death threat unidentified white powder
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

  • "Congress wanted border protection and he stopped it because it would help Biden. It’s not about Biden. It’s about the United States of America. You say we need to be more humane, which is why you open to the border. And your proposed border bill was full of holes and was actually totally reckless. We could go on. Democracy is at stake but not for the reasons he says. My jaw dropped, but I didn't hear any of that from Seth Meyers!" she stated.
    As OK! previously reported, Meyers asked Biden, 81, what he would tell people who are concerned about his mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election.

    "You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden told Meyers, referring to how Trump, 77, seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)

    joe biden donald trump age
    Source: mega

    Joe Biden laughed at Donald Trump's age during a recent interview.

    "This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden continued.

