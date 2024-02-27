'Biggest Hack at NBC': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Granting Seth Meyers an Interview
Megyn Kelly called out President Joe Biden for granting Seth Meyers an interview instead of a major network or journalist.
During the Tuesday, February 27, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the blonde beauty spoke out about Biden's recent gab session.
"President Biden finally gave an interview. He didn't want to do CBS and Gayle King, so he decided instead to go – forgive me – balls to the wall with Seth Meyers…The biggest hack at NBC," she declared. "The weakest biggest hack at NBC. It’s some fierce competition, so right on, Seth. You’re number one! Yay! You won. That’s why you were chosen… "
During the sit-down, Biden poked fun at Trump's age and said he shouldn't be in the White House, but Kelly was annoyed the two didn't talk more about important issues at hand.
"'Trump wants to disregard the rule of law.' Okay, you mean like what you're doing in these federal prosecutions? Breaking norms that we never crossed before in our 200 plus year history? 'Ignore the Constitution.' He wants to ignore the Constitution, you literally just bragged about doing that with respect to student debt 'forgiveness'... 'He's about retribution?' Look what he's doing to Trump. Not to mention that FBI informant who that turned out to be, they say, not credible and, they believe, who lied to him was getting treated like no one else who double crossed the FBI who gave false information. 'They stormed the Capitol and cops died.' That's not true, either. They've been telling that lie over and over," she fumed.
- Megyn Kelly Befuddled After President Joe Biden Declines Interview To Discuss The Super Bowl: 'Man Up'
- Megyn Kelly Admits Donald Trump Isn't as 'Mentally Sharp' as He Was in 2016, Points Out How He's 'Repeatedly' Mixing Up Facts
- Donald Trump Declares Moderator Megyn Kelly 'Biggest Loser' of the GOP Primary Debate
As OK! previously reported, Meyers asked Biden, 81, what he would tell people who are concerned about his mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election.
"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden told Meyers, referring to how Trump, 77, seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden continued.