President Joe Biden Shades Donald Trump's Age in Scathing Surprise Interview: 'He Can't Remember His Wife's Name!'

Meyers gushed over Biden's eagerness to get things done in the White House.

"Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job. For example, we’re now in a position where we have the strongest economy of any major nation in the world. Number one, we got a way to go. Yeah, inflation is down 880,000 manufacturing jobs. You know, we have, 14 million new jobs. The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been for the longest time. We’re building wealth for people. But it really we have to do more. First thing I have to do is stop it from being turned around. For example, you said you talked about the border didn’t pass. Well, guess what? We’re going to pass that border. It’s overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and Democrats in House and Senate. But because I don’t know this very fact, but I was told that Trump was picking up the phone call and speaker of the House saying, don’t let it pass. Why not? Because you don’t think it’s good because it will benefit Biden," he said.

"That’s no way to run a country. That’s no way to deal. We didn’t even when we had real divisions back when I was a young senator, among Democrats and Republicans, that that wasn’t the way it worked. And look, I think. Let me put. This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is they’ve got about 30 percent of the Republican Party controlling at all. And, and I think it’s we’re going to break it," he added.