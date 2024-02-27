President Joe Biden Shades Donald Trump's Age in Scathing Surprise Interview: 'He Can't Remember His Wife's Name!'
President Joe Biden pointed out that Donald Trump is not all there mentally during an appearance on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, February 26.
“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” Seth Meyers said about Biden's age. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”
"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden, 81, told Meyers, referring to how Trump, 77, seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)
Biden went on to say that it would be very bad if Trump were to take office again.
"This is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years — they've been solid American positions," Biden said.
"And I really mean this sincerely. They, I think it’s about, about the future and everything, every single thing we’ve done, I think we’ve got some good things done everything. And they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided. And, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done. He’s just finally stated he wants to do away with you, gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older and and anyway, I know I gave," he continued of his legacy.
Meyers gushed over Biden's eagerness to get things done in the White House.
"Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job. For example, we’re now in a position where we have the strongest economy of any major nation in the world. Number one, we got a way to go. Yeah, inflation is down 880,000 manufacturing jobs. You know, we have, 14 million new jobs. The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been for the longest time. We’re building wealth for people. But it really we have to do more. First thing I have to do is stop it from being turned around. For example, you said you talked about the border didn’t pass. Well, guess what? We’re going to pass that border. It’s overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and Democrats in House and Senate. But because I don’t know this very fact, but I was told that Trump was picking up the phone call and speaker of the House saying, don’t let it pass. Why not? Because you don’t think it’s good because it will benefit Biden," he said.
"That’s no way to run a country. That’s no way to deal. We didn’t even when we had real divisions back when I was a young senator, among Democrats and Republicans, that that wasn’t the way it worked. And look, I think. Let me put. This is not your father’s Republican Party. This is they’ve got about 30 percent of the Republican Party controlling at all. And, and I think it’s we’re going to break it," he added.
This is hardly the first time Biden's age has been brought up ahead of the 2024 election.
In September 2023, he hit back at critics who said he can't handle being president.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said at the time. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”