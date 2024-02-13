'Sad Situation': Nancy Pelosi Claims Donald Trump Is 'Projecting His Own Failures' by Blaming Her for January 6th Capitol Riots
Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump out during a Monday, February 12, sit-down with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
At one point in the interview, Cooper played a clip of the 77-year-old claiming Pelosi was responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 — and yet again mistakenly referring to her as political rival Nikki Haley.
"By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6th. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley. You know they did," Trump could be heard telling New Hampshire supporters at a recent rally.
"You know, they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything. Deleted it, destroyed all of it. All of it. Because of lots of things," he continued. "Like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people. Soldiers, National Guard. So whatever they want, they turned it down."
After the clip, Cooper pointed out that "none of the 'facts' he’s saying are actually true," before asking for her opinion on Trump's repeatedly confusing her with the former governor of South Carolina.
"That's a different story than a slip of a tongue," she replied, referencing the fact that he called her Haley four times in a short period of time. "But I will say that on that score, this is really sick."
"This is a president who refused to send the National Guard for hours, and now he’s doing what he always does," she said. "He projects his own guilt onto other people."
The journalist cut in, "You’re actually on tape that your daughter happened to be filming on that day, where you are trying to get the National Guard or the military to send troops to the Capitol."
Pelosi replied that it was not only her, but also Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell who were requesting assistance from the military as well.
"We pleaded with the Secretary of Army. We pleaded with him to appeal to the secretary of defense. 'Oh, it’s going to take a long time. I have to go talk to my boss.' All of that," she explained. "What’s so sad is the District of Columbia, unlike any state in the Union, the head of the District of Columbia does not have the authority to call up the National Guard. It has to be from the executive branch. And they know they didn’t do it."
"Now they try to turn it around. But that’s the story of his presidency always projecting his own failures and then trying to put it onto somebody else," Pelosi continued. "It’s really a sad situation for our country because he’s been a national security risk. He was a personal risk that day for so many, people were injured, hundreds, over 100 police officers, law enforcement people were injured. Some people died."