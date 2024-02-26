Did Donald Trump Call His Wife Melania 'Mercedes' During CPAC Speech? Watch the Viral Moment
Is Donald Trump OK? While giving a speech in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, February 24, the former president, 77, seemingly called his wife, Melania Trump, "Mercedes" instead of her actual name.
“Oh, look at that Mercedes, that’s pretty good,” he said as the audience applauded at the CPAC event.
After the video went viral, people once again weighed in on the businessman's cognitive abilities.
One person wrote, "Trump calls Nikki Haley Nancy Pelosi. Trump thinks he’s going against Obama. Calls Melania, Mercedes. Can’t remember his kids name even with note cards in front of him. Trump has dementia like his daddy," while another said, "He called his wife 'Mercedes' could this possibly be another 'Stormy' since we haven't seen Melania with him in a long long time?"
A third person said, "You all laughed when Biden called Navalny's wife Yolanda. But Trump just called his own wife Mercedes. Her name is Melania."
However, others claimed Donald didn't actually make a mistake. "Trump did not call Melania Mercedes. Mercedes Schlapp is a key organizer in CPAC and was present during the speech. Stop embarrassing yourself," while another added, "Trump was looking at Mercedes Schlaap of CPAC after he mentioned Melania. He did not call Melania Mercedes, you clown!"
As Knewz previously reported, Donald's cognitive abilities have been a hot topic as of late, especially since he told people the wrong date when it comes to the federal election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5.
“Go vote – November 27th. Remember this, that’s a date that is very important,” he said to an audience in Michigan recently. (He apparently meant to say February 27, the day of the Michigan presidential primaries.)
Additionally, Donald has sparked concerns after he failed to name one of his children after securing the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina on Saturday, February 24.
"May I have the pleasure of introducing some incredible people. Because they stuck right from the beginning from the very moment we announced, and they believe in Make America Great Again. That's what they believe in. They believe in America first. We're putting America first. First of all, my family: Melania, Barron, Don Jr. and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael. They're so, so supportive. So supportive of me and we really appreciate it and love them. They're great. We have a great family," Donald, 77, said in his speech, neglecting to mention his second son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, whom he recently endorsed to lead RNC.
Following the slip-up, people couldn't help but laugh at Donald. One person wrote, "Trump was reading off note cards and still forgot one of his kids," while another said, "Sad that he had to look at his notes to know who his family is. And he forget poor Eric and Lara but I would too they are all disgusting."
A third person added, "I guess Eric is not supportive..." while another said, "Eric just can't get a break."