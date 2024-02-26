Did Donald Trump Call His Wife Melania 'Mercedes' During CPAC Speech? Watch the Viral Moment

Additionally, Donald has sparked concerns after he failed to name one of his children after securing the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina on Saturday, February 24.

"May I have the pleasure of introducing some incredible people. Because they stuck right from the beginning from the very moment we announced, and they believe in Make America Great Again. That's what they believe in. They believe in America first. We're putting America first. First of all, my family: Melania, Barron, Don Jr. and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael. They're so, so supportive. So supportive of me and we really appreciate it and love them. They're great. We have a great family," Donald, 77, said in his speech, neglecting to mention his second son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara Trump, whom he recently endorsed to lead RNC.