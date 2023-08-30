Defending Alex Murdaugh: Murderer's Son Claims His Family's 'Real Killer' Is Still Out There Despite Father's Psychopathic Traits

In a Fox Nation special report titled "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," with host Martha MacCallum, Buster said he doesn't "believe" his father killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son Paul Murdaugh, 22 — nor does he believe Alex hired a hitman to do it.

In a clip of the special report, Buster claimed he is still "absolutely fearful for his life."

"I think that I've set myself up to be safe," he said. "But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."