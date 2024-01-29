Alex Murdaugh Juror Claims Court Clerk 'Made It Seem Like' Former Lawyer Was 'Already Guilty' During Trial

Murdaugh's only living son, Buster, also claimed he did not believe his father had committed the horrible crimes and that the true killer was still out there.

"I was there for six weeks studying it, and I think it was a tilted table from the beginning," Buster said in a clip shared by Fox News. "I think, unfortunately, a lot of the jurors felt that way prior to when they had to deliberate. It was predetermined in their minds, prior to when they ever heard any shred of evidence that was given in that room."

