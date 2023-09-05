Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Requests New Trial After Claiming Clerk Tampered With Jury to Get a Book Deal

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the brutal murders of his wife and his youngest son earlier this year and is currently serving out a double life-sentence for his crimes.

Despite admitting to lying to authorities about his whereabouts on the night of their deaths, the convicted murderer has repeatedly insisted that he is innocent. In his latest move to clear his name, Murdaugh is petitioning for a new trial based on alleged "newly discovered evidence" that a court clerk supposedly attempted to sway the jury for a shot at fame and fortune.