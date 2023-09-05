Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Requests New Trial After Claiming Clerk Tampered With Jury to Get a Book Deal
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the brutal murders of his wife and his youngest son earlier this year and is currently serving out a double life-sentence for his crimes.
Despite admitting to lying to authorities about his whereabouts on the night of their deaths, the convicted murderer has repeatedly insisted that he is innocent. In his latest move to clear his name, Murdaugh is petitioning for a new trial based on alleged "newly discovered evidence" that a court clerk supposedly attempted to sway the jury for a shot at fame and fortune.
Murdaugh's attorneys claimed that Colleton County's Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, "instructed jurors not to be 'misled' by evidence presented in Mr. Murdaugh's defense."
The legal filing also stated that Hill allegedly "told jurors not to be 'fooled by' Mr. Murdaugh's testimony in his own defense."
"Ms. Hill had frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson, a Court-appointed substitution for the foreperson the jury elected for itself at the request of Ms. Hill," the court document said.
"Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," the filing continued. "Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame."
- Alex Murdaugh Loses Phone Privileges After Recording Conversations for Upcoming Documentary
- Defending Alex Murdaugh: Murderer's Son Claims His Family's 'Real Killer' Is Still Out There Despite Father's Psychopathic Traits
- Alex Murdaugh Planned Elaborate Birthday Celebration for Murdered Son Paul to Convince Court He Was Innocent, Book Claims
At his March sentencing hearing, the disgraced former lawyer told the judge that he would "never under any circumstances hurt" his wife and son — and his oldest son, Buster, recently confirmed that he believes him.
As OK! previously reported, Alex's only living child claimed that he's "fearful" that the real killer will come after him in Fox Nation's special report "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think that I've set myself up to be safe," he said in the tell-all. "But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."