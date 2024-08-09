'Ill-Informed Attack': Megyn Kelly's Claim Tim Walz 'Forced' Tampons Into Minnesota Boys Bathrooms Debunked by Local Journalist
Minnesota Star Tribune journalist Jill Burcum debunked podcast host Megyn Kelly's claim that Governor Tim Walz "forced 4th grade boys to have tampons in their school bathrooms."
Kelly got into a heated back-and-forth with Counter Points host and journalist Ryan Grim on X, formerly known as Twitter, over Walz's alleged rhetoric, with the mom-of-three repeating the MAGA nickname "Tampon Tim."
Kelly retweeted Grim, writing, "Are you aware he forced 4th grade boys to have tampons in their school bathrooms? You’re good with that? Totally norms?"
Burcum, who is on the local Minnesota Star Tribune editorial board, suggested Kelly do a “thing called journalism” before commenting and shared a link to an article from the outlet that called out the former Fox News host and provided several accounts debunking her allegations.
The editorial board wrote, "A specific but ill-informed attack on the new Minnesota law is in dire need of a reality check. Critics contend, wrongly, that it mandates menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms. This has unfortunately been used to stoke ongoing culture wars over transgender individuals."
They pointed out how social media users quickly "took sides" on the issue while facts and context were missing surrounding the new law.
"A closer, more informed look at the issue should yield a different conclusion. This is a good and necessary policy. Providing free menstrual products is a practical, compassionate remedy to address an under-the-radar reason for student absenteeism," the outlet continued. "Some families can’t afford menstrual products, and when that happens, students stay home instead of going to class, falling behind as they do."
Critics of Governor Walz, who was recently named Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate, have raised concerns about a new law signed by him that requires public schools to provide students with access to menstrual products at no charge.
Conservatives and the Donald Trump campaign are using the measure to attack Walz to label him as “dangerously liberal” and a “radical” when it comes to transgender issues.
Although some Minnesota Republicans attempted to limit the initiative to specific bathrooms, the final bill was broad and inclusive. Notably, the law does not specify how or where these products should be made available.
The article cited Burcum's reporting and stated that free products are not found in traditional male-only bathrooms at Anoka-Hennepin, the state’s largest school district. Still, they are provided for free to all in “nongendered bathrooms,” girls’ bathrooms or from health staffers.
The editorial board criticized conservatives for "weaponizing" the new law to attack Walz, citing the impact the "out of touch" attacks could have on women.