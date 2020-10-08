A Minnesota man is claiming that he is the son of Jeffrey Epstein. Michael John Darling has submitted a letter to the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, in which he writes that he is a “potential heir” of the deceased pedophile and looking to get a piece of his $600 million estate.

OK! has exclusively obtained the letter Darling sent to Hon. Carolyn P. Hermon-Percell back in August.

It reads in part: “Please list me, Michael John Darling, as a ‘potential heir’ to the deceased and late Mr. Jeffrey Epstein estate and any and all ‘trusts’ he had drafted up. The letter was sent by Darling on August 13, a little over a year after Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

The court has filed the letter and is now asking Darling to back up this claim with some sort of evidence or proof. An order filed by the court after receiving the letter states that “Darling is then required to proceed under the provisions of Rule 7 of the Virgin Islands Rules for Probate and Fiduciary Proceedings … the filing of appropriate pleadings that fully inform the Court of the nature of his claim, failing which the Court will take any action deemed appropriate including but not limited to striking the letter dated August 13, 2020, from the record.”

In documents filed after Epstein’s death, his brother and the sole beneficiary of his estate, Mark stated under oath that there were no other heirs. Epstein himself also stated this in the Last Will and Testament he signed just days before his suicide.

The will, which was filed last August, put Epstein’s net worth at over $577 million. It also appointed Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke and close friend Richard Kahn as the executors of his estate.

Epstein breaks down his personal property into 12 categories:

CASH: $56,547,773

$56,547,773 FIXED INCOME INVESTMENTS: $14,304,679

$14,304,679 EQUITIES: $112,679,138

$112,679,138 AVIATION ASSETS, AUTOMOBILES, BOATS: $18,551,700

$18,551,700 HEDGE FUNDS, PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENTS: $194,986,301

$194,986,301 NYC MANSION (9 EAST 71ST STREET): $55,931,000

$55,931,000 NEW MEXICO PROPERTY (ZORRO RANCH): $17,246,208

$17,246,208 PARIS APARTMENT (AVENUE FOCH): $8,672,823

$8,672,823 PALM BEACH MANSION (EL BRILLO DRIVE): $12,380,209

$12,380,209 GREAT SAINT JAMES (US VIRGIN ISLANDS): $22,498,600

$22,498,600 LITTLE SAINT JAMES & RED HOOK HARBOR: $63,874,223

$63,874,223 FINE ARTS, ANTIQUES, OTHER PROPERTY: TBD

That adds up to $577,672,654 in personal property. This number will likely surpass $600 million once Epstein’s other assets are figured into the equation. A few of those assets were noted in a court filing, which was submitted by prosecutors for the Southern District of New York last month.

“After conferring with law enforcement agents who have reviewed the materials from the safe, the Government has learned that the safe contained more than $70,000 in cash,” read a filing by prosecutors arguing against granting Epstein bail.

“In addition, the safe contained 48 loose diamond stones, ranging in size from approximately 1 carat to 2.38 carats, as well as a large diamond ring.”

It then noted: “The Government is currently unaware of whether the defendant maintains similar stashes of cash and/or jewels at his multiple properties, or in other locations. Such ready cash and loose diamonds are consistent with the capability to leave the jurisdiction at a moment’s notice.”

Epstein and the executors have also hidden properties that he owned in Queens, upstate New York and Colorado in that will.

In addition to his brother, Epstein is survived by two aunts, an uncle and a cousin who all reside in New York. Indyke, who is a resident of Florida and New York, and Kahn were both named executors, despite the fact that neither man lives in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Also included in the documents was Epstein’s death certificate, which was submitted before his cause of death had been determined by the coroner.

His brother Mark has maintained a low profile ever since his brother’s death. He put his office up for rent and fled New York City for Florida, which is listed as his primary residence at this time. He is not married but is the father of two teenage children.

As for Darling, he has yet to provide any concrete proof that ties him to Epstein, and the man has done this before in a famous case. Back in 2016 he claimed to be the potential heir to another man — Prince — and cash in on his fortune.