Megyn Kelly Warns Victoria Beckham She's Going to 'Lose' Her Son Brooklyn as Feud Explodes: He's 'Going to Prioritize the Woman He Is Sleeping With'

Megyn Kelly is weighing in on the escalating tension between Victoria Beckham and her son Brooklyn Beckham. During the Wednesday, January 21, episode of “Hot Mics With Billy Bush,” the journalist shared her blunt take on the public fallout between Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the former Spice Girl, noting that their family drama is far from uncommon.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly shared advice about mother-in-law dynamics.

“The general rule when you are the mother-in-law or would-be mother-in-law is you better make that daughter-in-law like you because you’re going to lose. If the son has to choose between the wife and the mother, the mom’s going to lose,” Megyn, who has two sons and a daughter, said.

She went on to explain why the shift is inevitable. “The mom would win maybe years zero through 17, but that’s it. After that, the boy is going to prioritize the woman he is sleeping with, and that is just the law of evolution that God made men that way so that we could carry on the human race,” she added.

Source: MEGA The journalist warned Victoria Beckham she 'could lose' her son.

Putting herself in Victoria’s position, Megyn admitted it wouldn’t be easy — but said restraint is necessary. “When my boys eventually choose a wife, I know I have to make the wives like me, even if I don’t like them. Obviously, no one’s going to be good enough for them, but I am going to have to hold my tongue on that because I want a continuing presence in my children’s lives and my son’s lives in particular in this case,” she said. “Victoria Beckham, even though she’s Victoria Beckham, even though she’s married to David [Beckham], she’s going to have to bend the knee a little toward the daughter-in-law if she wants ongoing access to her son and their future children. It’s just kind of a rule,” she stated.

She then issued a stark warning about what could come next. “My biggest takeaway as a mom is, Victoria, not well played. Do what you can to heal the rift, or you’re never going to see your grandchildren grow up,” Megyn said.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said sons usually choose their wives over their mothers.

The media personality didn’t shy away from how far she’d personally go to keep peace. “My sons could marry absolute nightmares — even like a Meghan Markle type — and I would hold my tongue. I’d [talk] to my husband Doug to no end when we’re outside of their presence, but in their presence, I would be sweet as pie because you want your babe, your sweet boy who you raised, to want to be with you. And you have to really sell it,” she said.

Still, Megyn also criticized Brooklyn for airing their dirty laundry on social media. “Respect your mother and father. You shouldn’t be saying that. This is your mom and dad. Respect them. Deal with it behind the scenes,” she said, referencing the chef’s recent Instagram posts.

Source: MEGA The couple is distancing themselves from the Beckham family.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed that Brooklyn and Nicola are feeling relieved after finally addressing the tension publicly. “They told us, ‘We’re glad we did it,’” a source close to the couple told an outlet on Thursday, January 22. “They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them and they’re pleased with the support they’ve received,” the source added, noting that the pair “couldn’t be happier” with how things unfolded. “It’s been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests, which they’ve been bottling up for years.”