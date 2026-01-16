EXCLUSIVE See the Near-Naked Selfie That Shook Victoria Beckham 'to Her Core' Years After Husband David's Rumored Affair Source: MEGA, @rebeccaloosofficial /Instagram Rebecca Loos, who allegedly had an affair with David Beckham, posted a sultry photo from a sauna. Aaron Tinney Jan. 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Victoria Beckham has been left deeply shaken after a near-naked selfie posted by Rebecca Loos recently dragged up old allegations about her husband's faithfulness, OK! can reveal. The renewed attention followed a show of unity from Victoria and David, 50, who marked his knighthood last year with affectionate photos from a night out at a restaurant owned by their celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay.

Fans praised the couple as "living their best life," in the wake of the honor, but the mood shifted just days later when Rebecca, 48, shared a near-nude image of herself in a sauna, partially covered by a towel, to mark her 1,000th social media post. Sources now tell us the timing of the selfie near the end of last year ripped open old wounds from the early 2000s, when Rebecca alleged she enjoyed a relationship with David while working as his personal assistant after his 2003 transfer from soccer club Manchester United to Real Madrid.

One source said: "For Victoria, the timing of that image was deeply unsettling. Coming so soon after marking David's achievement, it abruptly reopened painful memories and thrust old wounds back into the spotlight when she least expected it. It really did shake her to the core." Rebecca accompanied the image with a celebratory caption referencing the person behind the photograph, prompting renewed scrutiny of her past claims. She now says she is a yoga teacher and constantly posts photos of herself in provocative poses on her social media. Her raunchy sauna post came seven months after she revisited the allegations about having a fling with David in a televised interview, reigniting global headlines about the scandal. In that interview, she repeated her assertion she and David had a "four-month-long affair" in 2004 and defended speaking out about their alleged romps.

"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing," she said. "Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth." David has always denied the claims, dismissing them at the time as "ludicrous" and later describing them as "horrible stories" in his 2023 Netflix series Beckham. The couple acknowledged, however, that the period was intensely difficult.

In the same Netflix series, Victoria, 51, described it as "the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life," adding: "It felt like the world was against us." She also confided: "We were against each other if I'm being completely honest." Sources close to Victoria say the re-emergence of Rebecca in the public eye has been a recurring strain on her marriage to David. One source said: "Victoria has the sense that Rebecca resurfaces precisely when life begins to feel calm again. Regardless of how secure she believes her marriage to be today, those moments still trigger a surge of anger and unease that is difficult to shake." The Beckhams, who married in 1999, share four children – Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

