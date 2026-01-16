or
See the Near-Naked Selfie That Shook Victoria Beckham 'to Her Core' Years After Husband David's Rumored Affair

Split photo of Victoria Beckham and Rebecca Loos
Source: MEGA, @rebeccaloosofficial /Instagram

Rebecca Loos, who allegedly had an affair with David Beckham, posted a sultry photo from a sauna.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Victoria Beckham has been left deeply shaken after a near-naked selfie posted by Rebecca Loos recently dragged up old allegations about her husband's faithfulness, OK! can reveal.

The renewed attention followed a show of unity from Victoria and David, 50, who marked his knighthood last year with affectionate photos from a night out at a restaurant owned by their celebrity chef pal Gordon Ramsay.

Image of Rebecca Loos posted a near-naked photo on Instagram.
Source: @rebeccaloosofficial /Instagram

Rebecca Loos posted a near-naked photo on Instagram.

Fans praised the couple as "living their best life," in the wake of the honor, but the mood shifted just days later when Rebecca, 48, shared a near-nude image of herself in a sauna, partially covered by a towel, to mark her 1,000th social media post.

Sources now tell us the timing of the selfie near the end of last year ripped open old wounds from the early 2000s, when Rebecca alleged she enjoyed a relationship with David while working as his personal assistant after his 2003 transfer from soccer club Manchester United to Real Madrid.

image of The pair have faced infidelity rumors.
Source: MEGA

The pair have faced infidelity rumors.

One source said: "For Victoria, the timing of that image was deeply unsettling. Coming so soon after marking David's achievement, it abruptly reopened painful memories and thrust old wounds back into the spotlight when she least expected it. It really did shake her to the core."

Rebecca accompanied the image with a celebratory caption referencing the person behind the photograph, prompting renewed scrutiny of her past claims.

She now says she is a yoga teacher and constantly posts photos of herself in provocative poses on her social media.

Her raunchy sauna post came seven months after she revisited the allegations about having a fling with David in a televised interview, reigniting global headlines about the scandal.

In that interview, she repeated her assertion she and David had a "four-month-long affair" in 2004 and defended speaking out about their alleged romps.

Image of Rebecca Loos is now a yoga teacher.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Loos is now a yoga teacher.

"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing," she said. "Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

David has always denied the claims, dismissing them at the time as "ludicrous" and later describing them as "horrible stories" in his 2023 Netflix series Beckham.

The couple acknowledged, however, that the period was intensely difficult.

In the same Netflix series, Victoria, 51, described it as "the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life," adding: "It felt like the world was against us."

She also confided: "We were against each other if I'm being completely honest."

Sources close to Victoria say the re-emergence of Rebecca in the public eye has been a recurring strain on her marriage to David.

One source said: "Victoria has the sense that Rebecca resurfaces precisely when life begins to feel calm again. Regardless of how secure she believes her marriage to be today, those moments still trigger a surge of anger and unease that is difficult to shake."

The Beckhams, who married in 1999, share four children – Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Image of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got married in 1999.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got married in 1999.

During the alleged affair with Rebecca, David and Victoria had been married nearly five years and were raising their two eldest sons. Rebecca's employment ended months after she began working for David, and she went public with her claims in April 2004.

She now lives in Norway and works as a yoga and meditation teacher and wellness advisor.

Rebecca has said in recent interviews that she is no longer willing to avoid publicity.

"I'm used to bad press. There's always good press, and there's always bad press," she declared. "There are people who like you, people who don't like you. I'm not bothered by the people who don't like me."

Another source said the latest episode landed particularly hard given Victoria's recent professional success, including strong reviews for her own Netflix series.

The source said: "They were experiencing an unusually positive moment in the public eye, with little criticism or controversy surrounding them. When this image re-emerged and got fans worked up, the comments online forced Victoria to confront a painful chapter she believed had been left firmly in the past."

