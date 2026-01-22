David and Victoria Beckham Contacted by Oprah Winfrey for 'Blockbuster Interview' as Brooklyn Beckham Fallout Explodes: Report
David and Victoria Beckham could be getting the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treatment very soon.
Posh Spice, 51, and the retired footballer, 50, reportedly were contacted by Oprah Winfrey to do a tell-all interview amid their ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham Claimed His Parents 'Control the Narrative'
Brooklyn, 26, slammed his parents in a barrage of fiery Instagram posts on January 19, where he called them out for trying to "control the narrative."
“They’ve been silent long enough,” a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page recently. “Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera.”
David and Victoria Beckham Want to Set the Record Straight on Their Family Feud
“Oprah’s team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and U.K.,” an insider who is close to the contract negations alleged. “Networks see this as a blockbuster interview.”
While Victoria and David are not out for vengeance against their eldest son, they simply want to clear the air regarding their public image.
“They want the public to understand the truth, the work they’ve put into building a family and a life, and what it really takes to raise children in the spotlight,” a source explained.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Own Bombshell Oprah Interview Took Place in 2021
“They’re considering when and how to do this carefully. Their younger kids come first, but they also know the world deserves to hear their side — the real story behind the headlines," the insider said.
Brooklyn's feud with his parents stemmed from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with the former photographer claiming in his social media tirade that Victoria "ruined" the nuptials.
As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they had their own fallout with the royal family and moved to California in 2020.
In 2021, Harry, 41, and a very pregnant Meghan, 44, sat down with Oprah, 71, for a bombshell chat where they detailed their struggles as senior members of The Firm.
The couple — who married in 2018 and share children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — spoke about their estrangement from King Charles, racism allegations and Meghan's suicidal thoughts she had while living in the United Kingdom.
"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother [Prince William], they are trapped. They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that," Harry said in the interview.