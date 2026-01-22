David and Victoria Beckham Contacted by Oprah Winfrey for 'Blockbuster Interview' as Brooklyn Beckham Fallout Explodes: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Claimed His Parents 'Control the Narrative'

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham trashed his family online on January 19.

Brooklyn, 26, slammed his parents in a barrage of fiery Instagram posts on January 19, where he called them out for trying to "control the narrative." “They’ve been silent long enough,” a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page recently. “Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera.”

David and Victoria Beckham Want to Set the Record Straight on Their Family Feud

Source: MEGA Networks have reportedly been reaching out to David and Victoria Beckham.

“Oprah’s team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and U.K.,” an insider who is close to the contract negations alleged. “Networks see this as a blockbuster interview.” While Victoria and David are not out for vengeance against their eldest son, they simply want to clear the air regarding their public image. “They want the public to understand the truth, the work they’ve put into building a family and a life, and what it really takes to raise children in the spotlight,” a source explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Own Bombshell Oprah Interview Took Place in 2021

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“They’re considering when and how to do this carefully. Their younger kids come first, but they also know the world deserves to hear their side — the real story behind the headlines," the insider said. Brooklyn's feud with his parents stemmed from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with the former photographer claiming in his social media tirade that Victoria "ruined" the nuptials. As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they had their own fallout with the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

Source: @CBS/YouTube The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her struggles as a member of the royal family.