Article continues below advertisement
David and Victoria Beckham Contacted by Oprah Winfrey for 'Blockbuster Interview' as Brooklyn Beckham Fallout Explodes: Report

image split of Victoria and David Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly been contacted by Oprah Winfrey to do a tell-all interview as their feud with Brooklyn Beckham rages on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

David and Victoria Beckham could be getting the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treatment very soon.

Posh Spice, 51, and the retired footballer, 50, reportedly were contacted by Oprah Winfrey to do a tell-all interview amid their ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Claimed His Parents 'Control the Narrative'

image of Victoria and David Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham trashed his family online on January 19.

Brooklyn, 26, slammed his parents in a barrage of fiery Instagram posts on January 19, where he called them out for trying to "control the narrative."

“They’ve been silent long enough,” a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page recently. “Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera.”

Article continues below advertisement

David and Victoria Beckham Want to Set the Record Straight on Their Family Feud

image of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Networks have reportedly been reaching out to David and Victoria Beckham.

“Oprah’s team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and U.K.,” an insider who is close to the contract negations alleged. “Networks see this as a blockbuster interview.”

While Victoria and David are not out for vengeance against their eldest son, they simply want to clear the air regarding their public image.

“They want the public to understand the truth, the work they’ve put into building a family and a life, and what it really takes to raise children in the spotlight,” a source explained.

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Own Bombshell Oprah Interview Took Place in 2021

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“They’re considering when and how to do this carefully. Their younger kids come first, but they also know the world deserves to hear their side — the real story behind the headlines," the insider said.

Brooklyn's feud with his parents stemmed from his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with the former photographer claiming in his social media tirade that Victoria "ruined" the nuptials.

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they had their own fallout with the royal family and moved to California in 2020.

image of Oprah Winfrey, meghan markle and prince harry
Source: @CBS/YouTube

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her struggles as a member of the royal family.

In 2021, Harry, 41, and a very pregnant Meghan, 44, sat down with Oprah, 71, for a bombshell chat where they detailed their struggles as senior members of The Firm.

The couple — who married in 2018 and share children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — spoke about their estrangement from King Charles, racism allegations and Meghan's suicidal thoughts she had while living in the United Kingdom.

"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Like the rest of my family are, my father and my brother [Prince William], they are trapped. They don’t get to leave and I have huge compassion for that," Harry said in the interview.

