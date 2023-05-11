Mel B Has 'Serious Concerns' About Ex Stephen Belafonte's Ability to Care for Their Daughter as She Requests Primary Custody
Mel B is fighting for full custody of her daughter with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.
According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Spice Girl member has requested primary custody of the former couple's 11-year-old, Madison, citing that she's had "serious concerns" about leaving their little girl with the producer.
“I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me,” Mel — whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown — stated in the filing, while also claiming Stephen is “often leaving Madison in Los Angeles in the care of a revolving door of various third parties.”
“Stephen also lacks transparency with respect to Madison’s living conditions, doctors’ appointments, therapy, and schooling. He refuses to co-parent with me,” the former Rent star explained. “For example, he has never provided me with any information about Madison’s living situation in Los Angeles. I do not know whether Madison has her own bedroom, what her room looks like, or even where she lives as he has lied about their living situation countless times.”
Stephen — who was married to Mel from 2007 until 2017 — has gained the majority of the custody after the singer's work visa expired in the States in 2019, leaving Madison to travel from Los Angeles and England for holidays and school breaks to visit her mother and siblings. Now, Mel told the court that the back and forth situation is not in the best interest of her child.
“Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the U.K. where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the U.K. without Madison was devastating for the girls and me," the girl group member stated in the legal docs.
- Mel B Admits She 'Wouldn't Call The Police' Over Domestic Violence Incident Despite Being In An Abusive Relationship For 10 Years
- Former Spice Girl Mel B Reflects On 'Empowering' Run On 'Special Forces' After 'Very Abusive' 10-Year Marriage
- Dr. Drew Comically Admits Mel B Was 'Traumatized By All The White Penises' On 'Special Forces' Survival Show
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the U.K. during the school year,” she continued. “I am confident that Madison’s best interest would be served if she lived primarily in the U.K. with her sisters and me."
Mel also requested that the 47-year-old submit to random drug and alcohol testing.