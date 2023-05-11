Mel B Has 'Serious Concerns' About Ex Stephen Belafonte's Ability to Care for Their Daughter as She Requests Primary Custody

“I have serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care for Madison in a manner consistent with her best interests. Stephen continuously attempts to alienate Madison from her sisters and me,” Mel — whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown — stated in the filing, while also claiming Stephen is “often leaving Madison in Los Angeles in the care of a revolving door of various third parties.”

“Stephen also lacks transparency with respect to Madison’s living conditions, doctors’ appointments, therapy, and schooling. He refuses to co-parent with me,” the former Rent star explained. “For example, he has never provided me with any information about Madison’s living situation in Los Angeles. I do not know whether Madison has her own bedroom, what her room looks like, or even where she lives as he has lied about their living situation countless times.”