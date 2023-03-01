Mel B Admits She 'Wouldn't Call The Police' Over Domestic Violence Incident Despite Being In An Abusive Relationship For 10 Years
Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B, revealed that she doesn’t “trust the police” and “wouldn’t call the police” to report domestic violence.
The Spice Girl urged that “the whole entire system” must be changed in order to get justice for domestic violence victims. The activist has spoken about her own experience as a victim due to her 10-year marriage with Stephen Belafonte.
The pop star spoke with BBC Newsnight — the interview will air Wednesday, March 1 — about her stance on the issue.
Brown said that officers need more education on the “tell-tale signs” of an abusive relationship.
“I wouldn't (call the police), because I wouldn't know if they would take it seriously,” she shared.
“Like if I'm living here and I want to report it to the police, I don't know if I can trust the police. I don't know if they're going to take my allegations seriously,” the former America’s Got Talent host added.
She continued, “It's just your average person who just wants to be loved and cared for.”
The songwriter labeled domestic violence an “epidemic,” adding that people “younger and younger” experience abuse. She believes “kids as soon as they start some kind of intimate relationship” become vulnerable.
In 2018, Brown released her book Brutally Honest, where she opened up about her relationship with Belafonte.
“When I brought my book out, nobody wanted to talk about it. It was like a taboo topic. It was something that everybody knows about but nobody talks about it,” she said in the interview.
- Former Spice Girl Mel B Reflects On 'Empowering' Run On 'Special Forces' After 'Very Abusive' 10-Year Marriage
- Dr. Drew Comically Admits Mel B Was 'Traumatized By All The White Penises' On 'Special Forces' Survival Show
- Mel B & Ex Stephen Belafonte File Court Docs Over Their Daughter, Hurl Nasty Accusations Against Each Other
Recently, the singer has pressured politicians to address domestic violence in the U.K.
She particularly pushed British politician Sir Keir Starmer to make domestic abuse one of his “national missions.”
Starmer is running his campaign for Prime Minister on five “national missions,” one of which is to “make Britain's streets safe.” The candidate went on to say that reforming domestic violence laws and protocols are included in that pledge.
But Starmer’s statement wasn’t good enough for Brown.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“If you're going to talk about your five main things you have to add another one on that is specifically domestic abuse. It needs to be a standalone thing that we get educated on from the ground up, inside out,” she said.
In response, the political added that he would “absolutely will make it a priority,” but he did not agree to adding it as a sixth national mission.
“Keir, I'm holding you to everything. I will come after you, I will,” the famous girl group alum quipped.