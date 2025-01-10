Mel Gibson Compares His Upcoming 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel to an 'Acid Trip': 'There's Some Crazy Stuff'

“I’m hoping next year sometime. There’s a lot required because it’s an acid trip,” Gibson said, adding that he’d “never read anything like” the script he wrote alongside Randall Wallace.

“My brother and I and Randall all sort of congregated on this. So there’s some good heads put together, but there’s some crazy stuff,” he told Rogan. “And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to h---.”

The director also unveiled the film’s official title: The Resurrection of the Christ.