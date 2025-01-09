or
Shanna Moakler Urges California to Get Governor Gavin Newsom 'Out of’ Office Amid Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis: 'This Is Nuts'

Photo of Gavin Newsom; picture of Shanna Moakler.
Source: MEGA

Shanna Moakler slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom as wildfires destroyed several L.A. neighborhoods.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Shanna Moakler is blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for the intensity of disastrous wildfires ripping through Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, January 8, the ex-wife of Travis Barker took to her Instagram Story to slam the Democratic politician while alleging his actions, or lack thereof, caused the severity of the blaze — which Newsom's team later denied.

shanna moakler california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfire
Source: MEGA

Shanna Moakler also called out Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for cutting fire department funding.

"California, if you don’t get your governor out of there I don’t know what to say… he cut your water supply," Moakler complained before calling out Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Moakler scolded Bass for cutting "funding for the fire department [by] $17.6 [million]!!!!!"

She added: "Crops, entertainment are leaving California for other states, even meta! Get them out!"

"I don’t normally talk politics but this is nuts!!! My home of 30 years," Moakler concluded.

shanna moakler california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfire
Source: MEGA

Governor Gavin Newsom was seen walking around the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles after it was burned down by the blaze.

The Pacific Blue actress' daughter, Alabama Barker — whom she shares with the Blink-182 drummer, along with her son, Landon, 21 — also reacted to the intense wildfires after she and her older brother revealed they were forced to evacuate their home.

"It’s almost like somebody is setting fires around the city? This is out of control. Three new fires," Alabama, 18, speculated via her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

MORE ON:
Shanna Moakler

“They are doing it on purpose now!” she later claimed in reaction to a new fire erupting in Studio City.

Shanna and her daughter's social media rants were posted after President-elect Donald Trump similarly put Newsom on blast in light of the wildfires.

shanna moakler california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfire
Source: MEGA

Firefighters were running out of water as the wildfires had only just begun ripping through Los Angeles.

"Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump declared in a Truth Social upload on Wednesday morning.

The Republican leader continued: "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

shanna moakler california governor gavin newsom los angeles wildfire
Source: MEGA

Several celebrities and civilians lost their homes as a result of the flames.

In response to Trump's allegations against Newsom, his director of communications, Izzy Gardon, insisted in a statement: "There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction."

"The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need," he said.

Natural Resources Defense Council's Water Scarcity Director Mark Gold — who is also a board member of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — also angrily reacted to Trump's remarks.

"Tying Bay-Delta management into devastating wildfires that have cost people’s lives and homes is nothing short of irresponsible, and it’s happening at a time when the Metropolitan Water District has the most water stored in its system in the history of the agency," he stated, falsifying Trump's comments. "It’s not a matter of having enough water coming from Northern California to put out a fire. It’s about the continued devastating impacts of a changing climate."

