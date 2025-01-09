Shanna Moakler Urges California to Get Governor Gavin Newsom 'Out of’ Office Amid Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis: 'This Is Nuts'

"Governor Gavin Newscum [sic] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump declared in a Truth Social upload on Wednesday morning.

The Republican leader continued: "He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"