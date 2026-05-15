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'Melania' Director Brett Ratner Joins Donald Trump on China Trade Trip to Scout 'Rush Hour 4' Locations

Photo of Brett Ratner and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Brett Ratner joined Donald Trump’s delegation to China.

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May 15 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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When a Hollywood director shows up on a presidential foreign policy trip, it’s no longer just about trade talks.

Brett Ratner’s inclusion in President Donald Trump’s delegation to China — alongside figures like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Larry Fink — has turned what would traditionally be a tightly scripted diplomatic visit into something closer to a cultural crossover moment.

Officially, Ratner is there to scout locations for Rush Hour 4, which is expected to film in China next year. Unofficially, his presence is raising a bigger question: where does diplomacy end and entertainment begin?

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A Director in the Delegation

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Image of The director scouted locations for ‘Rush Hour 4.’
Source: MEGA

The director scouted locations for ‘Rush Hour 4.’

Ratner, who directed the original Rush Hour in 1998, confirmed through a spokesperson that he will be using the trip to prepare for the franchise’s long-awaited fourth installment, with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker set to return. The project marks his first major studio effort in years following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017, which he denied.

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Image of Elon Musk and other executives traveled alongside the president.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and other executives traveled alongside the president.

His inclusion in the delegation comes as Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping from May 12 to May 15, with discussions expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence, and global security. The trip also includes a roster of high-profile executives spanning tech, finance, and industry, underscoring its economic stakes.

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‘Diplomacy as a Production’

Image of The visit was described as 'diplomacy as a production.'
Source: MEGA

The visit was described as 'diplomacy as a production.'

“Brett Ratner isn’t in Beijing to negotiate trade agreements; he is there to frame the hero shot,” said John Kwatakye-Atiko, founder of Popularity PR. “Bringing in a director known for major cinematic releases and the Melania project signals that the administration is entirely focused on packaging, producing, and selling this summit to the American public on the backend.”

Kwatakye-Atiko describes the move as a calculated effort: “diplomacy as a production.”

“Millions of Americans who do not care about the minutiae of Chinese–American trade relations will tune in simply because the event feels like an exclusive, behind-the-scenes spectacle,” he said. “It will be dissected by pop culture outlets and TikTok, which is exactly the algorithmic crossover the administration wants.”

A Carefully Cast Ensemble

Image of The trip blurred the line between politics and entertainment.
Source: MEGA

The trip blurred the line between politics and entertainment.

“When you look at who is on this trip … you are not looking at a traditional foreign policy delegation,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “You are looking at a carefully curated cast for a very specific kind of political storytelling.”

Philip pointed to the mix of tech CEOs, Trump family members, and entertainment figures as evidence that the trip is designed to signal multiple narratives at once: economic power, loyalty, and cultural relevance.

“And Brett Ratner … signals something else entirely,” she said. “That entertainment and diplomacy have merged so completely in this administration that the line between the two no longer exists.”

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