Melania and Ivanka Trump 'Viewed Each Other as Mortal Enemies' Ever Since They Met: Source
It looks like Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, may never see eye to eye.
"Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room — and never speak except to hiss catty comments,” an insider dished of the ladies. “From the very first moment they met, they’ve viewed each other as mortal enemies.”
According to an insider, Ivanka thinks her stepmother is an opportunist, while Melania, 53, believes Ivanka is a spoiled brat.
The catfight apparently got worse as Ivanka thinks she and her brothers — Donald Jr. and Eric — are the rightful heirs to the businessman's empire. Melania's child, Barron, whom she shares with Donald, isn't left with as much, the insider claimed.
To make matters worse, Ivanka left Melania out when they were both in the White House.
“Ivanka had a big vision to assume many of the traditional responsibilities of the first lady once her father was elected,” a source explained. “She saw herself as becoming a modern-day Jackie O — with all of the glamour and youth and energy of the Kennedys.”
As OK! previously reported, the two butted heads a lot. When Donald was president, Melania stayed back with Barron in New York City, resulting in Ivanka wanted to change things around.
Since Melania's office was empty, Ivanka wanted to turn it into an area "geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady," author Katie Rogers claimed.
"She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her," the author continued.
- Melania Trump 'Avoided' Ivanka Trump's East Wing Office 'for the Entire Presidency' as She Was Fearful of Running Into Donald's Eldest Daughter: Source
- Women at War: Melania and Ivanka Trump 'Were Locked in a Quiet Competition for Press Coverage' During Donald's Presidency, Book Claims
- OK INVESTIGATES! Melania Trump’s Hatred For Ivanka Trump
Since that moment, Melania and Ivanka "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage," adding that the former first lady would search the internet for any "mention of her name in the press and often trawled Twitter to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
But Melania could never stand up for herself, as it seemed like Donald took his children's side.
"If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost: For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started," noted Rogers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
National Enquirer UK spoke to the source.