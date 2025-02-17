Melania Trump to Earn Shocking Lump Sum of Cash for $40 Million Documentary Deal With Amazon
Melania Trump is scoring big as first lady.
President Donald Trump's wife is set to earn at least $28 million after agreeing on a $40 million deal with Amazon to license a documentary film about her life, a recent report revealed.
In addition to walking away with more than 70 precent of the project's profits, Melania has been seeking out sponsorship deals to back the film, according to a news publication's findings.
Per the outlet, Melania also reportedly informed top CEOs in attendance at the presidential inauguration on January 20 that they'd need to hand over at least $10 million to be mentioned at the end of the documentary's credits. Whichever billionaire head honchos agree to the offer will be invited to the project's premiere.
News of the jaw-dropping Amazon deal — the company's highest documentary purchase in its history — came shortly after the e-commerce giant's founder Jeff Bezos took a trip to Mar-a-Lago with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, to dine with the Trumps following Donald's 2024 election win against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
During the dinner, in which Jeff and Donald seemed to work through their differences, Melania is said to have pitched the film about her life to the Amazon owner while landing help from Brett Ratner — a Hollywood director and producer known for hits like the Rush Hour trilogy, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand.
Ratner notably took a step back from the spotlight after he was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement.
Roughly two weeks after attending a meal at Mar-a-Lago, Amazon announced the Melania documentary would stream on the company's Prime Video platform.
Bezos' $40 million agreement was three times more than competitors' — with CBS parent company Paramount presenting a "lowball" offer of $4 million and Disney submitting a $14 million bid, the report alleged, claiming Netflix and Apple both declined to participate in deal negotiations.
Addressing the Amazon deal in a statement to the news publication, a spokesperson for the company said: "We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only — because we think customers are going to love it."
Melania's husband has also been raking in dollars after winning the 2024 presidential election.
The Trumps and the Donald J. Trump presidential library have received roughly $80 million from businesses through things like lawsuit settlements the POTUS previously filed against large corporations.
Meta settled a lawsuit with the commander in chief for $25 million, while ABC resolved a defamation lawsuit for $15 million and Elon Musk's X settled for $10 million.
