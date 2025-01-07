Melania Trump Has 'No Issues' With Elon Musk Spending Time at Mar-a-Lago, Source Claims: She's 'Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald'
Elon Musk has reportedly been spending a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago following President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election win — and according to a source, Melania is just fine with it.
"Melania is glad to have a babysitter for Donald, and she will find some kind of project to team up with him herself if he stays around," a source spilled to a news outlet on the mother-of-one's feelings about the tech mogul.
The source noted the former model "has her own life and isn't bothered by political dealings her husband has with others," before adding, "so far, she has no issues with Musk."
A separate insider agreed Melania is "in good spirits" and "is not bothered one way or the other by Musk hanging around."
"For the most part, she is not involved with subjects her husband is discussing with Musk or anyone else hanging around him," added the insider. "Right now, Trump has a lot of people wanting things from him. She is all too aware of that."
This comes following reports that Elon is renting a cottage at Mar-a-Lago for $2,000 per night so that he can be close to the president-elect.
Since the election, he's been frequently spotted at Mar-a-Lago or elsewhere with the 78-year-old politician at dinners, golf games and parties. He's also reportedly been involved in several meetings with politicians and foreign leaders in recent weeks.
Last year, Donald even joked he couldn't get Elon to leave the lavish Florida resort.
"You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," he said at the time. "What a job he does, and he happens to be a really good guy. He likes this place. I just can't get him out of here. And you know what? I like having him here too."
As OK! previously reported, Donald appointed Elon and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency together for the next two years.
"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies," he wrote on Truth Social in November. "We will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 trillion dollars of government spending. They will work together to liberate our economy and make the U.S. government accountable to 'we the people.'"
The sources spoke with People about Melania and Elon.