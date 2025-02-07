Melania Trump 'Couldn't Care Less How She Looks Politically,' Source Claims: It's 'Not Her World'
Melania Trump may be the first lady, but she won't let her life be defined by her role in politics.
The mother-of-one — who recently confirmed she would be splitting her time between New York, the White House and Mar-a-Lago during husband Donald Trump's presidency — "doesn't believe she has obligations in the political world," according to a source.
The source noted that while Melania "does care" about issues revolving around children and their "well being," political work in the current administration will only happen if she "has the time and interest to pursue it."
"Politics is not her world," the source added, pointing out Melania "couldn't care less how she looks politically."
"You can learn more about Melania by what she doesn’t do or say," the source continued. "Just because she is quiet in a crowd doesn’t mean she is aloof, not listening, or necessarily disinterested. Her mind is filled with what she does every day, her own life, and what interests her."
As for her potential influence on the 78-year-old POTUS, the source clarified, "Donald does his thing, and she does hers. She tells it like it is when they talk and he listens. Does he do what she says? Not necessarily, but it has happened."
The source also compared the 54-year-old to Donald's previous wives, calling her "smart" like Ivana Trump but "more traditional" and "under the radar" like Marla Maples.
As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled that Melania is willing to serve as first lady for a second time, but she is determined to do it on "her own terms."
"She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," the source explained. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."
Earlier this year, Melania stated: "When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."
